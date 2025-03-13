Denago introduces new models at AIMExpo

Denago Powersports recently posted a YouTube video discussing its successful AIMEXpo experience. National Marketing Manager Steve Lawler talks with his National Sales Director Johnny Hayes about adding dealers and talking to prospects during this year’s AIMExpo and how it compares to their first show two years ago.

“Last year, it was a little different. We were the new kid on the block, and not very many people knew us,” Hayes recalls. “But this year it it’s been kind of overwhelming. Actually the amount of dealers and prospects that have walked up and know who we are has been good.”

Denago’s GM, David Garibyan, also speaks with Isaac and Jacob from ATV Wholesale. “The show’s been tremendous, a lot of great exhibitors, and we’re excited to see Denago’s product line,” says Issac. “At least speaking from the sales side, Denago, specifically in California, is what the powersports industry needs. There’s been a void in the market for something affordable and quality with support. We need that here in California. We desperately needed green sticker certification, so Denago checked all the blocks.”

Isaac from ATV Wholesale discusses Denago’s new fuel-injected models, including the MX-3.

Garibyan also introduced the MX-3 fuel-injected model on the AIMExpo stage, and Isaac from ATV Wholesale discussed the new model at Denago’s booth. Some of the models were pre-production, and the production models will be available to dealers soon.