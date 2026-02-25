ATVDealersLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterSide-by-SideTop Stories

Denago Powersports launches dealer portal, outlines phased rollout

The StaffFebruary 25, 2026

Denago Powersports has launched a new online Dealer Portal designed to streamline ordering, improve transparency and modernize its relationship with retail partners.

Phase 1 of the portal officially launched on Feb. 16, providing dealers with 24/7 access to place and track orders and monitor purchase history. The next phases will add access to parts ordering and tracking as well as marketing tools. (Photo: Denago Powersports)

Phase 1 of the portal officially launched Feb. 16, providing 24/7 access for dealers to place and track orders and monitor purchase history. Future updates will expand functionality, with Phase 2 adding parts ordering and tracking capabilities and Phase 3 incorporating marketing tools and co-op tracking.

According to the company, the portal was developed internally by longtime employee Jimmy Su and Denago’s IT team over several months.

The system allows dealerships to assign user-specific access levels, including:

  • Admin (full access)
  • Sales (orders and inventory)
  • Service (warranty and service functions)

Denago said the portal is part of its commitment to delivering a “full OEM experience” to dealer partners. Dealers can sign up by submitting a registration form and will receive onboarding instructions and video tutorials upon approval.

For retailers, the rollout reflects a broader industry trend toward OEM-led digital tools aimed at improving ordering efficiency, inventory visibility and back-end workflow management.

