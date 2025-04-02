ATVDealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Denago announces shipment of 2025 Mudhawk 200FI ATV to dealers

The StaffApril 2, 2025

Denago Powersports has announced that its 2025 Mudhawk 200FI ATV has arrived in the USA and is now shipping to authorized dealers.

The new Mudhawk 200FI is outfitted with a host of quality components, including electronic fuel injection, all for an MSRP of $2349. (Photo: Denago Powersports)

General Manager David Garibyan says the new model will be sent out to dealers immediately and will fill a void in the market for affordable ATVs outfitted with a host of quality components, including electronic fuel injection and front and rear racks, for an MSRP of just $2349.

From Denago’s website:

The all-new Mudhawk 200FI is the ideal introduction to the growing sport utility category. With a powerful single-cylinder 4-stroke fuel injected engine and a fully automatic CVT transmission that includes reverse, the Mudhawk is ready for work. It comes outfitted with disc brakes all around and fully adjustable suspension. The Mudhawk 200 ATV also includes sporty features such as a 6-inch digital display with vital information like speed, fuel, and gear selection. It also features two onboard USB ports to ensure electronics stay charged and ready to go. With six color options, keyed ignition, and electric start, the Mudhawk 200FI is a well-equipped option in the entry-level sport utility ATV class.

