Denago Powersports has announced that its 2025 Mudhawk 200FI ATV has arrived in the USA and is now shipping to authorized dealers.

The new Mudhawk 200FI is outfitted with a host of quality components, including electronic fuel injection, all for an MSRP of $2349. (Photo: Denago Powersports)

General Manager David Garibyan says the new model will be sent out to dealers immediately and will fill a void in the market for affordable ATVs outfitted with a host of quality components, including electronic fuel injection and front and rear racks, for an MSRP of just $2349.

From Denago’s website: