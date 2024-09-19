Denago launches new dealer orientation

Jason Philpott of Denago Powersports. Photos courtesy of Denago

Denago Powersports has recently tasked and deployed Jason Philpott, a factory-trained technician, to visit each new Denago dealer to ensure its employees are fully trained to conduct business successfully in all departments and drive results.

Philpott has worked at Tao Motor Company, Denago’s parent company, since 2021 and has held several essential roles. Dengo shares that he is skilled at helping dealers solve problems and ultimately making customers happy.

“Getting off on the right foot with dealers is maybe the most important thing we must do, and having the right person to facilitate this is even more important,” says David Garibyan, general manager of Denago. “Jason has a wonderful demeanor with people and takes as much time as needed to earn their trust and confidence.”

