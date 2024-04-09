Denago PowerSports advocates for off-road community

Denago PowerSports has partnered with the California Off-Road Vehicle Association (Corva) and Tread Lightly to advocate for off-road rider safety, security and education. These two organizations represent the off-road community with member-driven education and training and each is committed to promoting responsible off-road recreation.

Corva is primarily devoted to the state of California but the association is also active in lobbying for the off-road community in Washington, D.C. Corva’s slogan is “Protecting public land for the people not from the people.” Tread Lightly is a national non-profit organization that promotes the responsible use of motorized vehicles when recreating outdoors. Its goal is to balance the off-road and off-highway vehicle user’s need for adventure with the need to conserve where they ride and explore.

“Supporting activist and education organizations like Corva and Tread Lightly is very important to Denago,” says David Garibyan, general manager of Denago Powersports. “Without education, training and controlled places to ride, the future of the industry is unclear. We are very excited to get involved, as it is essential that we all protect our right to ride.”