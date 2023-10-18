Denago Powersports announces hire of regional sales managers  

Denago Powersports has announced the hire of regional sales managers John Walker and Ken Cook.

Walker has been hired as regional sales manager of the South region. He is an experienced sales professional and will bring over 20 years of experience in the powersports industry to the team. His well-rounded experience began in the parts department and progressed to sales and finance. He then held the role of general manager of a sizeable multiline dealership for 10 years before transitioning to a regional sales representative position with a major distributor and finance company.

Denago Powersports has hired John Walker as regional sales manager of the South region. Photos courtesy of Denago Powersports

Walker has a reputation for expanding territory and sales, team building, and played an instrumental role in a past employer being named as one of the fastest-growing dealerships in Texas. He resides in Georgetown, Texas, with his wife Aimee. When he’s not working, he enjoys spending time with his family, riding dirt bikes, wake surfing, and traveling to the Mexican coast.

Walker can be reached at johnw@denagopowersports.com.

Ken Cook has joined Denago Powersports as the Southeast regional sales manager. He will be responsible for establishing dealers within one of the most critical powersports regions in the U.S. With 25 years of sales, distribution, logistics, and product development experience, Cook brings an incredible list of contacts to Denago. After many successful years working for Linhai, a manufacturer that makes some of Yamaha’s engines, generators, and scooters, he headed up one of the most prosperous regions for Mahindra, signing some of the best powersports dealers in the Southeast.

Ken Cook has joined Denago Powersports as the Southeast regional sales manager.

After many years as one of the top three salesmen for Mahindra, he joined Volcon Epowersports and once again created a great dealer network. He has joined Denago Powersports to help bring innovative and category-defining off-road products to powersports dealers across the Southeast territory. Cook can be reached at kcook@denagopowersports.com.

Advertisement