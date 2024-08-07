Denago adds to sales team

Denago PowerSports has welcomed Steve Christian to its sales team as regional manager of the Pacific Northwest. Christian is an avid powersports enthusiast with a long history of riding and racing that began at a young age. He competed in amateur motocross, trail riding, and desert poker runs, and he secured his street bike endorsement the day after he turned 16. He is no stranger to powersports as he joins Denago.

Denago’s Steve Christian resides in Washington and will be responsible for developing and servicing the company’s dealer network in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. Photo courtesy of Denago

Christian began his career in Harley-Davidson retail sales before moving to OEM powersport wholesale sales, where he worked for BRP, Mahindra, and others. He has been a powersports field rep. for over 20 years and has generated great success, making him the perfect candidate to bring “The Denago Difference” to Denago’s growing dealer body. He resides in Washington and will be responsible for developing and servicing the Denago dealer network in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

Christian can be reached at schristian@Denagopowersports.com.