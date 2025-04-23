DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterPersonal WatercraftTop StoriesUTV

Power Hour: RecSystems uses AI to help powersports rentals run more efficiently

The StaffApril 23, 2025

In this episode of Power Hour, Brendan talks to Rob Solem, co-founder and CEO of RecSystems.com, an AI-powered booking platform designed for managing outdoor powersport rentals.

After purchasing the family business in his hometown of Minocqua, Wisconsin, Solem left Florida to take over a 36-boat rental operation that delivered to more than 100 different lakes in the area.

After years of tracking bookings through hand-written reservations and seeing how other powersports rental operations struggled with outdated systems, Solem looked for more efficient ways to manage his fleet.

“I searched all over the country to try to find something that would manage my rental fleets and the way I operate business and I couldn’t find one,” says Solem.

Solem would eventually transition from hand-written reservations to an online platform. But even then, he says most traditional booking platforms catered towards hotels, and didn’t accommodate the complexities of equipment rentals, such as fleet tracking and pricing based on demand.

It was this lack of service that prompted Solem to make his own platform, an AI-generated automation tailored specifically to the powersports rental industry.

Solem would end up selling his family-owned rental company in 2022 and co-founded RecSystems.com, an AI-booking engine to help powersports rental companies focus less on bookings and fleet management, and more on helping customers and growing their business.

Powersports Business Power Hour Podcast

