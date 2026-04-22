Trillboards has introduced an updated digital signage platform for powersports dealerships across North America, featuring a no-cost content management system and built-in advertising revenue opportunities.

The company positions the platform as an alternative to traditional in-store display systems, which often require proprietary hardware and monthly software fees. (Image: Trillboards)

The company positions the platform as an alternative to traditional in-store display systems, which often require proprietary hardware and monthly software fees. Trillboards’ system is designed to run on existing televisions, including smart TVs and older units equipped with streaming devices, allowing dealerships to deploy digital signage without additional hardware investment.

According to the company’s April 20 press release, the platform enables dealers to manage showroom content and generate revenue through an automated advertising network. Content can be customized by dealership type and brand mix, whether a store carries major OEMs such as Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki and Kawasaki, focuses on a single brand, or specializes in niche segments like scooters or small-displacement vehicles.

“Having a high-end system with dynamic service menus and premium content is a game changer, especially for independent shops where every dollar counts,” says Joel Martin, chief revenue officer of Trillboards. “We are turning what used to be a cost center into an automated revenue stream.”

Martin’s background includes heading up a distribution company that imported hard-to-find Asian powersports parts and being the sole importer of Malaguti scooters for North America in the early 2000s.

Trillboards’ system is designed to run on existing televisions, including smart TVs and older units equipped with streaming devices, allowing dealerships to deploy digital signage without additional hardware investment. (Image: Trillboards)

The platform includes a cloud-based content management system (CMS), mobile device management (MDM) tools for remote monitoring of screens, and access to streaming content integrations designed to enhance customer engagement in showroom and service areas.

The website states that dealers can also tailor content to specific areas of the store, such as apparel, helmets, tires, or off-road vehicles, to promote targeted cross-selling opportunities. Trillboards’ system integrates with social media platforms and design tools, allowing dealerships to easily update promotional materials and display inventory content.

In addition, the press release highlighted the company’s audience measurement technology, which uses privacy-compliant data collection to provide aggregated insights such as viewer counts, dwell time and engagement levels. The data is intended to help dealerships offer more targeted advertising opportunities and potentially increase per-screen revenue.

Trillboards said the platform is available immediately to powersports dealerships, repair shops and other related businesses. For more information, visit Trillboards.com.

