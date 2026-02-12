DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterService ProvidersTop Stories

Coast Technology says new platform makes inventory management easier

February 12, 2026

Coast Technology, an AI-driven digital marketing solutions firm, is streamlining the inventory management process for powersports dealers with the launch of its new Stealth software.

Enhancements include a redesigned dashboard, more powerful filtering, a more organized vehicle edit experience, and additional pricing and edit controls. (Image: Coast Technology)

Designed as a connected system, Stealth’s updated platform takes in inventory data, refines and enriches it, and delivers it consistently across dealer websites, marketing systems, and customer data experience platforms.

With the release of Stealth Inventory v2, Coast Technology says the platform is bringing renewed focus to inventory as a system of record, designed to handle real-world dealer complexity across RV, marine, and powersports operations.

“Inventory is the backbone of a dealership, and when it breaks, everything downstream suffers,” — Rich DeLancey, chief innovation officer and co-founder of Coast Technology.

“Stealth Inventory was built by people who understand that reality. We’ve partnered with hundreds of dealers to build a system that’s faster, easier to use, and powerful enough to handle real-world complexity while making teams more productive.”

Stealth Inventory has been developed alongside hundreds of dealers, from large multilocation operations to smaller dealers looking to simplify inventory management. The platform is designed to work with or without a DMS and can be adopted incrementally or as a complete inventory solution.

At the core of the platform is intelligent matching powered by a manufacturer-level catalog. Matches can be applied to a single unit, an entire location, or across the company, helping inventory stay consistent at scale without repetitive manual work.

A refined experience without changing how dealers work

Enhancements include a redesigned dashboard, more powerful filtering, a more organized vehicle edit experience, and additional pricing and edit controls. The update improves usability and visibility while preserving existing workflows.

Quietly powerful, purposefully built

Stealth Inventory’s roadmap continues to be driven by direct dealer feedback and operational reality. Each enhancement reflects how inventory is managed day to day, with an emphasis on control, consistency, and scalability.

Looking ahead, the team says it remains focused on making inventory management easier through continued refinement, automation, and intelligent tooling, always guided by how dealers work.

