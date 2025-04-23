Finance and InsuranceLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Torque Group celebrates two decades in powersports services

The StaffApril 23, 2025

This year, Torque Group is celebrating a major milestone — 20 years of innovation, dedication, and growth in the powersports industry.

Torque Group, Accelerate, F&I,

Torque Group is a premier F&I products and solutions provider that operates solely within powersports dealerships and offers a host of products and services, including extended service contracts, platinum care maintenance, lifetime battery program, gap protection, on- and off-road tire and wheel protection with roadside assistance, online-menu presentation tools, and an F&I training facility.

From its humble beginnings, Torque Group has evolved over the past two decades, expanding its team significantly, and allowing them to broaden their reach and enhance their offerings. The company says its team has embraced technological advancements, adapted to market trends, and forged strong partnerships nationwide.

“Torque Group has been our exclusive warranty provider for the last five years and has been a key part of how we do business,” says Brendan Holzhauer, general manager of Holzhauer Pro Motorsports in Nashville, Illinois. “The products, service and training they provide are crucial to how we remain competitive in our industry and bring the best to our customers.” 

Tags
The StaffApril 23, 2025

Related Articles

Motohunt Premium software update released

MotoHunt reveals enhanced purchasing features for pre-owned units

March 20, 2025
Rev & Roam

NetSource launches online marketplace for powersports dealers

March 19, 2025

New collaboration expands financing options for powersports dealers

March 19, 2025
Ronnie's Cycle

Harley wins dealer’s challenge to Internet Sales Policy

March 19, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.