Torque Group celebrates two decades in powersports services

This year, Torque Group is celebrating a major milestone — 20 years of innovation, dedication, and growth in the powersports industry.

Torque Group is a premier F&I products and solutions provider that operates solely within powersports dealerships and offers a host of products and services, including extended service contracts, platinum care maintenance, lifetime battery program, gap protection, on- and off-road tire and wheel protection with roadside assistance, online-menu presentation tools, and an F&I training facility.

From its humble beginnings, Torque Group has evolved over the past two decades, expanding its team significantly, and allowing them to broaden their reach and enhance their offerings. The company says its team has embraced technological advancements, adapted to market trends, and forged strong partnerships nationwide.

“Torque Group has been our exclusive warranty provider for the last five years and has been a key part of how we do business,” says Brendan Holzhauer, general manager of Holzhauer Pro Motorsports in Nashville, Illinois. “The products, service and training they provide are crucial to how we remain competitive in our industry and bring the best to our customers.”