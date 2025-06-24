New powersports dealership outside of Winnipeg has its grand opening

Steinbach’s newest dealership, Midcan Powersports, had its grand opening on June 21, drawing in a steady crowd all afternoon, according to a news report by SteinbachOnline’s Judy Peters.

MidCan Powersports celebrated its grand opening on June 21. (Photos: Midcan’s Facebook page)

Midcan Powersports is located in southeastern Manitoba, Canada, just south of Winnipeg. Dealership owner Matt Walters told SteinbachOnline the new location was a natural fit for expansion.

“We’ve had some other car dealerships in the community for a few years now and have enjoyed being a part of the community,” he says. “As the community grows, we’ve been fortunate to grow and expand with it.”

Midcan Powersports receives its first-ever Can-Am shipment on April 9.

Walters continues that Steinbach holds personal ties to his family. “My wife’s family is from the community, so when I had the opportunity a few years ago to come in on the auto side, I jumped at it,” he says. “It’s such a great place and every day we’re here, it’s just very enjoyable.”

The new location offers BRP products, including Ski-Doo and Can-Am ATVs and side-by-sides, some pre-owned models, and a service and accessories department.