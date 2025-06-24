New powersports dealership outside of Winnipeg has its grand opening
Steinbach’s newest dealership, Midcan Powersports, had its grand opening on June 21, drawing in a steady crowd all afternoon, according to a news report by SteinbachOnline’s Judy Peters.
Midcan Powersports is located in southeastern Manitoba, Canada, just south of Winnipeg. Dealership owner Matt Walters told SteinbachOnline the new location was a natural fit for expansion.
“We’ve had some other car dealerships in the community for a few years now and have enjoyed being a part of the community,” he says. “As the community grows, we’ve been fortunate to grow and expand with it.”
Walters continues that Steinbach holds personal ties to his family. “My wife’s family is from the community, so when I had the opportunity a few years ago to come in on the auto side, I jumped at it,” he says. “It’s such a great place and every day we’re here, it’s just very enjoyable.”
The new location offers BRP products, including Ski-Doo and Can-Am ATVs and side-by-sides, some pre-owned models, and a service and accessories department.