Latest data from SSI shows bright spot on used market as new unit sales fall

Despite a slight overall dip in the powersports industry in April, new data reveals pockets of growth and ongoing momentum in the used segment—offering key takeaways for dealers looking to navigate shifting consumer demand.

New and used powersports sales in North America were down 1.78% year-over-year in April 2025. (Image: Statistical Surveys Inc.)

According to Statistical Surveys Inc., new and used powersports sales in North America were down 1.78% year-over-year in April 2025. That’s a more moderate decline compared to the 6.95% YoY drop seen in April 2024, signaling possible stabilization in the market.

Pre-owned gains ground

New powersports sales dropped 7.95% YoY, with categories like scooters (-37.89%), touring bikes (-25.14%), and standard motorcycles (-16.75%) underperforming compared to the overall trend. However, not all segments struggled. Quads saw a 1.48% gain, and “Other Off-Highway” vehicles posted a 6.03% increase—standing out as key areas of opportunity for dealers focused on niche markets.

Meanwhile, the used powersports segment showed a 2.04% YoY increase, reinforcing an ongoing consumer shift toward pre-owned units amid economic uncertainty. UTVs led the way with a 13.83% boost in used sales, followed by strong gains in dual sports (+7.20%), touring (+3.95%), and motocross bikes (+2.90%).

Strategic insights

Geographically, the data paints a mixed picture. Markets like Great Bend, Kansas (+225%), Pittsfield, Massachusetts (+104.76%), and La Grange, Georgia (+100%) posted triple-digit growth in new powersports sales. Logan, West Virginia, and Orangeburg, South Carolina, also saw significant increases.

However, steep declines hit other areas: Greenville-Washington, North Carolina, saw a 100% drop in new sales, with Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (-98.48%) and Hilo, Hawaii (-65.85%) also reporting sharp YoY decreases. For dealers in these regions, adjusting inventory or increasing focus on used sales may be necessary.

Demographic snapshot

The demographic split for new and used sales remained heavily male-skewed, with 84.68% of purchases made by men compared to 15.32% by women—pointing to potential market development opportunities for dealerships looking to diversify their customer base.

Takeaway for dealers

While new unit sales face headwinds, the continued growth in used powersports sales highlights where consumer interest—and profitability—may be trending. Dealers are encouraged to monitor category-level data, regional performance, and demographic shifts to stay agile and maximize ROI.

To access more detailed market insights tailored to your dealership’s region, contact: marketing@statisticalsurveys.com.