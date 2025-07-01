DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Latest data from SSI shows bright spot on used market as new unit sales fall

The StaffJuly 1, 2025

Despite a slight overall dip in the powersports industry in April, new data reveals pockets of growth and ongoing momentum in the used segment—offering key takeaways for dealers looking to navigate shifting consumer demand.

New and used powersports sales in North America were down 1.78% year-over-year in April 2025. (Image: Statistical Surveys Inc.)

According to Statistical Surveys Inc., new and used powersports sales in North America were down 1.78% year-over-year in April 2025. That’s a more moderate decline compared to the 6.95% YoY drop seen in April 2024, signaling possible stabilization in the market.

Pre-owned gains ground

New powersports sales dropped 7.95% YoY, with categories like scooters (-37.89%), touring bikes (-25.14%), and standard motorcycles (-16.75%) underperforming compared to the overall trend. However, not all segments struggled. Quads saw a 1.48% gain, and “Other Off-Highway” vehicles posted a 6.03% increase—standing out as key areas of opportunity for dealers focused on niche markets.

Meanwhile, the used powersports segment showed a 2.04% YoY increase, reinforcing an ongoing consumer shift toward pre-owned units amid economic uncertainty. UTVs led the way with a 13.83% boost in used sales, followed by strong gains in dual sports (+7.20%), touring (+3.95%), and motocross bikes (+2.90%).

Strategic insights

Geographically, the data paints a mixed picture. Markets like Great Bend, Kansas (+225%), Pittsfield, Massachusetts (+104.76%), and La Grange, Georgia (+100%) posted triple-digit growth in new powersports sales. Logan, West Virginia, and Orangeburg, South Carolina, also saw significant increases.

However, steep declines hit other areas: Greenville-Washington, North Carolina, saw a 100% drop in new sales, with Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (-98.48%) and Hilo, Hawaii (-65.85%) also reporting sharp YoY decreases. For dealers in these regions, adjusting inventory or increasing focus on used sales may be necessary.

Demographic snapshot

The demographic split for new and used sales remained heavily male-skewed, with 84.68% of purchases made by men compared to 15.32% by women—pointing to potential market development opportunities for dealerships looking to diversify their customer base.

Related Articles

Takeaway for dealers

While new unit sales face headwinds, the continued growth in used powersports sales highlights where consumer interest—and profitability—may be trending. Dealers are encouraged to monitor category-level data, regional performance, and demographic shifts to stay agile and maximize ROI.

To access more detailed market insights tailored to your dealership’s region, contact: marketing@statisticalsurveys.com.

Tags
The StaffJuly 1, 2025

Related Articles

KTM is back! Arrival dates announced for lightweight street and adventure models

June 24, 2025
Mosaic adds AuditF&I

Mosaic adds auditing component to its dealership compliance solutions

June 24, 2025

South Carolina dealership puts loyalty at the forefront with customers and employees

June 10, 2025

NPDA and Powersports Rep Association join forces to strengthen industry

June 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.