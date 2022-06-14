Torque Group added as Diamond Sponsor of Accelerate Conference

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference took another major step forward this week when Torque Group signed on as a Diamond-level sponsor of the most valuable dealer event of the year. The 2nd annual Accelerate Conference will be held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Torque Group, the familiar F&I products and solutions provider that operates solely within powersports dealerships, offers a host of products and services for dealerships, including TLP Total Loss Protection, Accelerator System, Training, Lifetime Battery Agreement, GAP Protection, F&I Training, ESC Extended Service Contract and Tire and Wheel protection with roadside assistance.

Torque Group’s Frank Fulco and Jerry Munselle are excited for their brand’s representatives to engage with and get to know the growing list of dealership principals, GMs and staff who have registered for the Accelerate Conference.

“For us, we’re always about continuously educating dealers to keep them sharp and fresh so that they can move their business forward,” Fulco said. “Whatever we can do to support the dealers and keep them growing, like you do at the Accelerate Conference, is where we want to align our own brand.”

“An event like the Accelerate Conference that puts education at the forefront and is geared at making everyone better at what they do, talking about the future - that’s where we want to be,” Munselle added.

Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon continue to curate the education session lineup of speakers as today marks "5 Months Out" from the event.

"Dealers know that Torque Group has been a longtime supporter of Powersports Business, whether in print, online or in-person," McMahon said. "F&I departments at dealerships across the country have benefitted from their products and we're looking forward to helping Torque Group engage with their current and future dealer partners in Orlando."

Torque Group’s Diamond-level sponsorship includes branding on several first-of-their-kind programs at the Powersports Business Dealership Honors Awards night during the Accelerate Conference, including:

• Powersports Business Women With Spark Dealers

• Powersports Business Best in Class Dealership Awards

• Powersports Business 40 Under 40 Dealers

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Diamond: Torque Group

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA) and Rollick

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.

Some pics from the 2021 Accelerate Conference in Atlanta...