B’laster, an Ohio-based rust remover and protectant company, will be the official sponsor of the American Motorcycle Association (AMA) Hall of Fame Fanzone during the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (VMD), which will run July 25-27 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Based out of Ohio, B’laster has been a consistent presence at Vintage Motorcycle Days and has become a staple at the event. (Photo: AMA)

Established in 1957, B’laster is one of the largest rust-remover and protectant companies in the United States. Headquartered in Valley View, Ohio, B’laster produces 30,000-50,000 cans of product every day.

“We have been ardent supporters of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days for years, and love attending the event each summer. We can’t wait to be back at Mid-Ohio to celebrate all that vintage motorcycling has to offer with the best enthusiasts in the world.” — Luke Barto, sales manager, B’laster.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Fanzone will serve as the centerpiece of all of the festivities at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution. The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame tent will feature vendor displays, stunt shows, and seminars from some of motorcycling’s most noteworthy figures.

“B’laster has had a consistent presence at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, and we greatly appreciate their support of this event,” says Michael Kula, AMA business development manager. “As an Ohio-based company, B’laster has ingrained itself as a staple at VMD and we look forward to having them return to Mid-Ohio this year.”

VMD is primed to be one of the largest vintage motorcycle events of the summer, with plenty of racing and riding opportunities, a motorcycle swap meet, demo rides, and a lot more.

To stay up to date on all the latest VMD news, visit VintageMotorcycleDays.com/ or follow Vintage Motorcycle Days on Facebook and Instagram.