KTM, fresh off its new capital infusion and partnership with Bajaj Auto, has officially confirmed delivery windows for several new models first unveiled at EICMA 2024, with units set to arrive at dealerships worldwide in the coming weeks.

KTM’s 2025 new model rollout includes six lightweight models in the Street and Adventure segments. (Photos: KTM)

The rollout includes the following highly anticipated lightweight models in the Street and Adventure segments:

KTM 125 SMC R (Not available in the USA)

(Not available in the USA) KTM 390 SMC R

KTM 125 ENDURO R

KTM 390 ENDURO R

KTM 390 ADVENTURE X

KTM 390 ADVENTURE R

Designed to appeal to a wide range of riders, this new generation of small-displacement machines delivers KTM’s signature “Ready to Race” performance in nimble Supermoto, Enduro, and Adventure packages.

The 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R is available now in the U.S.

KTM emphasized that these models represent a major step forward in its commitment to innovation and accessibility. Each machine combines cutting-edge engineering, tailored for urban riders, trail explorers, and adventure seekers alike.

“These models mark an exciting chapter in our global lineup,” KTM says in a statement released June 18. “We sincerely thank our dealer partners and customers for their patience and continued enthusiasm.”

Dealers can expect the bikes to begin arriving throughout the summer, with some regions receiving initial units as early as July, according to the press release.