KTM teases five new bikes ahead of EICMA return

With the 2024 EICMA show, the 110th edition of the event, just around the corner in Milano from November 5-10, KTM is already priming the throttles of new machinery to wow the expected 500,000 attendees over the six days in Italy.

KTM has announced that it will invest in a major official presence at EICMA for the first time in five years. (Photo: KTM)

KTM has announced that it will invest in a major official presence at EICMA for the first time in five years. The Austrian manufacturer will be a major exhibitor among the 700 brands in attendance to show off future concepts, introduce new models, and chat about its latest designs.

The company plans to hold a series of interview ‘stand-up’ slots with selected new KTM models rather than squeezing everything into a condensed press conference. KTM will set the stage by introducing its Automated Manual Transmission (AMT). This innovation is expected to revolutionize how riders experience their motorcycles, bridging the gap between performance and comfort.

For 2025, KTM is combining essential bike information into one seamless system. This integration enhances the rider’s experience with an all-new 8.8” TFT touchscreen dash.

KTM will round off the 30th anniversary of the KTM Duke range in 2024 with a reveal of the 2025 KTM 990 Duke R, withheld from the public and media/industry for the EICMA spectacle.

The LC8 engine platform will be available in the Super Adventure family. The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure R is joined by the KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO (with new hardware that will be presented leading up to EICMA).

KTM’s efforts with electric technology have led to significant steps with the new KTM SX-E 5 mini-cycles and those first vital rolling miles for junior riders. The revitalized KTM Freeride program gets a jolt with the revolutionary 2025 KTM Freeride E, which will be displayed in Milan.

EICMA will see the 2025 KTM 390 SMC R and KTM 390 Enduro R debuts.

A selection of racing icons will be on hand to meet and greet fans and visitors throughout the show, and the company has been able to build on its racing prowess with a slew of Factory Editions and dedicated project bikes.

EICMA 2024 will showcase the newly launched 2025 KTM 300 XC-W Champion Edition and KTM 350 EXC-F Champion Edition for enduro fans, the 2025 KTM 250 and 450 SX-F Factory Editions, the MotoGP-derived KTM 990 RC R (as well as a secret and exclusive offshoot to come) and the 2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP racer.

KTM says 2025 should be a period of consolidation and further market gains for the company. It also plans to explore opportunities for global expansion and increased brand awareness.

In 2024, PIERER Mobility Group AG increased group revenue by 9.2% to 2,661 million euros and saw a 2% increase in motorcycle sales despite challenging market conditions. The company notes that it put almost 10% of its total revenue into R&D in 2023, when more than 385,000 motorcycles were produced, 217,000 of them in Austria, and over 280,000 were KTMs.