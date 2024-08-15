KTM reveals 2025 450 SMR

The 2025 KTM 450 SMR uses the recently updated 2025 KTM 450 SX-F as its base and offers enhancements to its frame, fork, and ergonomics.

With its championship-winning 450cc SOHC powerplant already a highlight, the 2025 KTM 450 SMR benefits from a slew of updates as found on the newly updated 2025 KTM SX-F range. The frame now has visible cutouts and tube-wall thickness changes around the front end, with the engine and rear shock mountings also undergoing the knife.

Supermoto World Championship rider Lukas Höllbacher put the 2025 KTM 450 SMR through its paces in a variety of challenging environments, from scorching 105-degree heat on Spanish asphalt to sub-zero temperatures on ice in Sweden. Photos courtesy of KTM

Besides over a half-pound weight reduction, these structural changes have been engineered to improve chassis flex characteristics and cornering behavior while maintaining overall stability. Smaller footrests for 2025 maximize lean angles and reduce the risk of hooking up on curbs.

The new 450 SMR also receives an adjustable 48-millimeter WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring fork for the first time. This features a new mid-valve piston concept that optimizes oil flow within the cartridge and avoids unwanted oil foaming, maintaining damping characteristics. A new hydro stop in the last part of the stroke helps to keep a maximum of reserves in extreme scenarios, like bigger jumps or hard landings.

At the rear, a WP XACT rear shock benefits from an updated linkage with renewed seals and smaller diameter linkage bolts. The setup is taken directly from the KTM Factory Racing Team and has been thoroughly tested on dirt and tarmac.

With its 450cc SOHC powerplant already a highlight, the 2025 KTM 450 SMR benefits from a slew of updates as found on the newly updated 2025 KTM SX-F range.

Ergonomically, the 2025 KTM 450 SMR benefits from new tank shrouds with bi-composite plastics on the upper and lower flanks. This provides a distinctive new look and aids in cooling by channeling air more effectively.

With regard to air intake, an updated one-piece inlet sleeve and snorkel design feature prevents any deformation, thanks to a more robust and stiffer construction, while an updated fuel tank mount protects the frame against wear and improves tank fitment.

The Full-orange bodywork features red and black in-mold graphics and a more durable black seat brings a cleaner look. As with previous generations, the 2025 KTM 450 SMR is fitted with race-ready Metzeler Racetec SM K1 Supermoto tires wrapped around lightweight 16.5-inch front and 17-inch rear ALPINA rims.

The 2025 KTM 450 SMR has been rigorously tested to ensure it can perform under the most extreme conditions. Supermoto World Championship rider Lukas Höllbacher put the machine through its paces in a variety of challenging environments, from scorching 105-degree heat on Spanish asphalt to sub-zero temperatures on ice in Sweden. These grueling test simulations ensure that the 2025 KTM 450 SMR can deliver top performance regardless of the conditions.

The 2025 KTM 450 SMR will launch off the Mattighofen production line, available in November.