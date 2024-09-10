KTM reveals 300 XC-W Factory Edition
KTM has released its exclusive 2025 300 XC-W Factory Edition, built to take on the toughest of hard enduro terrain. The company says it’s the closest a rider can get to the bikes that pros ride.
Last season saw defending multi-time AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Champion Trystan Hart deliver a perfect season, and in 2024 he has been a picture of consistency on his FMF KTM Factory Racing 300 XC-W, clinching a fourth-consecutive crown.
Headlined by its FMF KTM Factory Racing livery and boasting a mix of CNC and anodized hardware, the KTM 300 XC-W FACTORY EDITION is instantly recognizable. Its use of top-specification WP XPLOR PRO suspension elevates the performance even further.
The 48-millimeter XPLOR PRO 7548 fork is exclusively fitted as standard and represents the pinnacle of enduro suspension, adding a new layer of comfort and adjustability. Tailor-made peak performance and compromise-free off-road dynamics come thanks to WP Cone Valve technology, with the cone-shaped valve requiring no shim stacks to deliver unmatched damping control and direct response on any terrain. Full adjustability of both compression and rebound damping and spring pre-load is easy with the provided adjustment tools.
At the rear, the WP XPLOR PDS (Progressive Damping System) shock adopts updated settings on the 2025 300 XC-W Factory Edition, which further refines the bike’s handling characteristics as a result of an improved pressure balance and a lower risk of cavitation.
The model features a full-factory wheel set made of high-strength black D.I.D alloy wheels coupled to orange-anodized, CNC-machined hubs, black spokes, and orange aluminum nipples. Top-performing Dunlop AT82 Enduro tires are fitted, providing exceptional traction in all conditions, while braking duties are covered by front and rear Brembo brake systems, including a floating front disc and solid rear.
An all-new FMF PowerCore 2.1 Titanium Silencer delivers the full power potential of the 300cc TBI 2-stroke engine. Developed for the demands of off-road competition, with a larger body and lightweight titanium construction, this new exhaust offers unmatched 2-stroke progression.
The 300 XC-W Factory Edition has received the ultimate hard enduro treatment, from the standard-fitted radiator fan to the factory racing triple clamp, down to front and rear disc guards. Chain slider durability has also been increased for 2025.
Highlights:
- Orange glossy frame
- Factory racing frame protection set
- Factory racing seat
- Map-select switch
- Factory racing triple clamp
- Factory wheel set
- Radiator fan
- Skid plate
- Semi-floating front brake disc
- Front brake disc guard
- solid rear brake disc
- WP Xplor Pro components front fork
- Rear brake safety wire
- Orange rear brake disc guard
- Orange Supersprox stealth rear sprocket
- Orange oil filler plug
- Hinson outer clutch cover
- Clutch slave cylinder protection
- FMF Titanium Powercore 2.1 silencer
- Dunlop AT82 enduro tires
Just rolling off the Mattighofen production line, the new 2025 KTM 300 XC-W Factory Edition will start arriving in October.