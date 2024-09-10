KTM reveals 300 XC-W Factory Edition

KTM has released its exclusive 2025 300 XC-W Factory Edition, built to take on the toughest of hard enduro terrain. The company says it’s the closest a rider can get to the bikes that pros ride.

Last season saw defending multi-time AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Champion Trystan Hart deliver a perfect season, and in 2024 he has been a picture of consistency on his FMF KTM Factory Racing 300 XC-W, clinching a fourth-consecutive crown.

Headlined by its FMF KTM Factory Racing livery and boasting a mix of CNC and anodized hardware, the KTM 300 XC-W FACTORY EDITION is instantly recognizable. Its use of top-specification WP XPLOR PRO suspension elevates the performance even further.

The 48-millimeter XPLOR PRO 7548 fork is exclusively fitted as standard and represents the pinnacle of enduro suspension, adding a new layer of comfort and adjustability. Tailor-made peak performance and compromise-free off-road dynamics come thanks to WP Cone Valve technology, with the cone-shaped valve requiring no shim stacks to deliver unmatched damping control and direct response on any terrain. Full adjustability of both compression and rebound damping and spring pre-load is easy with the provided adjustment tools.

At the rear, the WP XPLOR PDS (Progressive Damping System) shock adopts updated settings on the 2025 300 XC-W Factory Edition, which further refines the bike’s handling characteristics as a result of an improved pressure balance and a lower risk of cavitation.

The 300 XC-W Factory Edition has received the ultimate hard enduro treatment, from the standard-fitted radiator fan to the factory racing triple clamp, down to front and rear disc guards.

The model features a full-factory wheel set made of high-strength black D.I.D alloy wheels coupled to orange-anodized, CNC-machined hubs, black spokes, and orange aluminum nipples. Top-performing Dunlop AT82 Enduro tires are fitted, providing exceptional traction in all conditions, while braking duties are covered by front and rear Brembo brake systems, including a floating front disc and solid rear.

An all-new FMF PowerCore 2.1 Titanium Silencer delivers the full power potential of the 300cc TBI 2-stroke engine. Developed for the demands of off-road competition, with a larger body and lightweight titanium construction, this new exhaust offers unmatched 2-stroke progression.

The 300 XC-W Factory Edition has received the ultimate hard enduro treatment, from the standard-fitted radiator fan to the factory racing triple clamp, down to front and rear disc guards. Chain slider durability has also been increased for 2025.

Highlights:

Orange glossy frame

Factory racing frame protection set

Factory racing seat

Map-select switch

Factory racing triple clamp

Factory wheel set

Radiator fan

Skid plate

Semi-floating front brake disc

Front brake disc guard solid rear brake disc

WP Xplor Pro components front fork

Rear brake safety wire

Orange rear brake disc guard

Orange Supersprox stealth rear sprocket

Orange oil filler plug

Hinson outer clutch cover

Clutch slave cylinder protection

FMF Titanium Powercore 2.1 silencer

Dunlop AT82 enduro tires

Just rolling off the Mattighofen production line, the new 2025 KTM 300 XC-W Factory Edition will start arriving in October.