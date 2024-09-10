DealersKTMLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

KTM reveals 300 XC-W Factory Edition

The StaffSeptember 10, 2024

KTM has released its exclusive 2025 300 XC-W Factory Edition, built to take on the toughest of hard enduro terrain. The company says it’s the closest a rider can get to the bikes that pros ride.

Last season saw defending multi-time AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Champion Trystan Hart deliver a perfect season, and in 2024 he has been a picture of consistency on his FMF KTM Factory Racing 300 XC-W, clinching a fourth-consecutive crown.

Headlined by its FMF KTM Factory Racing livery and boasting a mix of CNC and anodized hardware, the KTM 300 XC-W FACTORY EDITION is instantly recognizable. Its use of top-specification WP XPLOR PRO suspension elevates the performance even further.

2025 KTM 300 XC-W Factory Edition
Last season saw defending multi-time AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Champion Trystan Hart deliver a perfect season, and in 2024 he has performed consistently on his FMF KTM Factory Racing 300 XC-W. Photos courtesy of KTM

The 48-millimeter XPLOR PRO 7548 fork is exclusively fitted as standard and represents the pinnacle of enduro suspension, adding a new layer of comfort and adjustability. Tailor-made peak performance and compromise-free off-road dynamics come thanks to WP Cone Valve technology, with the cone-shaped valve requiring no shim stacks to deliver unmatched damping control and direct response on any terrain. Full adjustability of both compression and rebound damping and spring pre-load is easy with the provided adjustment tools.

At the rear, the WP XPLOR PDS (Progressive Damping System) shock adopts updated settings on the 2025 300 XC-W Factory Edition, which further refines the bike’s handling characteristics as a result of an improved pressure balance and a lower risk of cavitation.

The 300 XC-W Factory Edition has received the ultimate hard enduro treatment, from the standard-fitted radiator fan to the factory racing triple clamp, down to front and rear disc guards.

The model features a full-factory wheel set made of high-strength black D.I.D alloy wheels coupled to orange-anodized, CNC-machined hubs, black spokes, and orange aluminum nipples. Top-performing Dunlop AT82 Enduro tires are fitted, providing exceptional traction in all conditions, while braking duties are covered by front and rear Brembo brake systems, including a floating front disc and solid rear.

An all-new FMF PowerCore 2.1 Titanium Silencer delivers the full power potential of the 300cc TBI 2-stroke engine. Developed for the demands of off-road competition, with a larger body and lightweight titanium construction, this new exhaust offers unmatched 2-stroke progression.

Related Articles

The 300 XC-W Factory Edition has received the ultimate hard enduro treatment, from the standard-fitted radiator fan to the factory racing triple clamp, down to front and rear disc guards. Chain slider durability has also been increased for 2025.

Highlights:

  • Orange glossy frame
  • Factory racing frame protection set
  • Factory racing seat
  • Map-select switch
  • Factory racing triple clamp
  • Factory wheel set
  • Radiator fan
  • Skid plate
  • Semi-floating front brake disc
  • Front brake disc guard
  • solid rear brake disc
  • WP Xplor Pro components front fork
  • Rear brake safety wire
  • Orange rear brake disc guard
  • Orange Supersprox stealth rear sprocket
  • Orange oil filler plug
  • Hinson outer clutch cover
  • Clutch slave cylinder protection
  • FMF Titanium Powercore 2.1 silencer
  • Dunlop AT82 enduro tires

Just rolling off the Mattighofen production line, the new 2025 KTM 300 XC-W Factory Edition will start arriving in October.

Tags
The StaffSeptember 10, 2024

Related Articles

2025 Yamaha WR250F

Yamaha reveals new 2025 YZ250FX and WR250F, updates to off-road lineup

July 10, 2024
2025 Beta RR Xpro 300

Beta unveils 2025 Xtrainer and RR X-Pro models

June 4, 2024
KTM Adventure Rider Rally

KTM Adventure Rider Rally to descend on South Dakota in October

May 22, 2024
Jett Lawrence of Team HRC claims the 450 class SX title

Lawrence, Hampshire and Vialle claim Supercross titles

May 14, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button