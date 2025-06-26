Motocross athlete Colby Raha made history on June 21 at the Palm Springs Surf Club, where he pulled off a spectacular stunt that left the crowd of nearly 1,000 in awe, reports NBC Palm Springs.

Raha picked up speeds of up to 110 miles per hour from 50 yards out before launching himself and successfully clearing 23 BMWs, landing 197 feet away. The jump broke a 51-year-old world record held by Bob Gill, who completed a 171-foot jump in 1974.

Perhaps the most impressive part was the jump to flat ground, which not only thrilled the crowd but added a dramatic chapter to extreme sports history.

“200ft on the dot for the ‘furthest motorcycle jump to flat landing world record’,” Raha wrote on his Instagram post. “Wheels were bent, spokes were broken, a record was broken, and now it’s off to X Games in six days.”

Raha was riding a 250cc dirt bike for his record-breaking jump, although it’s unclear the specific make and model.

The next event for Raha is the X Games in Salt Lake City, and he looks to earn his seventh gold medal. After that, Raha is going to be at the Sturgis rally in South Dakota, and looks to break the furthest Harley-Davidson distance world record of all time.