Colby Raha breaks another world record at Sturgis

Motocross athlete Colby Raha made history again, this time at the 85th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, when he successfully landed a 205-foot jump on a 550-lb., Harley-Davidson 1200cc Sportster.

This latest world record comes on the heels of Raha’s historic jump on June 21 at the Palm Springs Surf Club, when he landed a 200-foot jump to flat land, breaking a 51-year-old world record.

The record-breaking event took place at the Thunderdome in Sturgis, South Dakota on Aug. 2. The jump broke a standing 15-year-old record previously held by Seth Enslow, and marked Raha’s longest ever on two wheels.

“This jump at the Thunderdome in Sturgis channeled the spirit of Evel Knievel.” — Colby Raha

Before the jump, Raha said on an Instagram post that he decided against using any extra suspension travel on his bike, and to make the jump the way Evel Knievel did it, on a stock suspension Sportster with only stiffer springs added.

This year, Raha also earned his seventh X Games gold medal in Salt Lake City, where he currently holds the record in the Moto X QuarterPipe High Air competition with a height of 53 ft. 6 inches.

