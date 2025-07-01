Line/5 takes home top Dealers’ Choice Award for F&I services

Line\5, an F&I product financing firm for the powersports industry, announced June 26 that it has been named a winner of the 2025 Dealers’ Choice Awards, earning the Diamond Award for F&I Product Financing.

Line/5 is an F&I product financing firm for the powersports and automotive industries.

This is Line/5’s fifth year in a row winning the product financing award, and its eighth consecutive win overall.

Hosted by Bobit’s Dealer Group, the Dealers’ Choice Awards recognize the top vendors, suppliers, and finance partners across the industry. Now in its 21st year, the program is driven by dealer feedback, with survey participants rating providers on quality, value, customer service, and likelihood to recommend.

“This continued recognition from our dealer partners means everything to us. It reflects the trust we’ve built, the results we help drive, and our team’s dedication to providing flexible financing solutions that make a real difference at the dealership level.” — Brenda Cline-Kereakes, chief operating officer, Line\5

The voting took place from April 7 to May 19. Each dealer voter was required to manually enter provider names and rate them across multiple performance areas. The highest-rated companies in each category received diamond, platinum, or gold honors.

“Being named the top provider in F&I Product Financing is a testament to our team’s commitment and the trust our partners place in us,” Cline-Kereakes adds. “We’re proud to support our dealers with flexible financing options and unmatched service.”