DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesYamaha

U.S. techs shine at Yamaha World Technician Grand Prix

The StaffDecember 16, 2025

Two U.S. dealership technicians delivered standout performances on the global stage at the 2025 Yamaha World Technician Grand Prix, held November 18–21 at Yamaha Motor’s global headquarters in Iwata, Japan.

Two U.S. dealership technicians delivered standout performances on the global stage at the 2025 Yamaha World Technician Grand Prix, held November 18–21 in Japan. (Photos: Yamaha Motor Corp.)

Brian Ladner of Macomb Powersports in Chesterfield, Michigan, earned a third-place finish, competing against top Yamaha technicians from around the world in one of the industry’s most demanding service competitions.

Also representing the U.S., Aaron Lawson of MOMS Foxboro in Foxborough, Massachusetts, impressed judges and peers alike with a dramatic late push, successfully reassembling and delivering his MT-07 in the final minutes of the event — a display of technical skill and composure under pressure.

Brian Ladner (left) of Macomb Powersports earned a third-place finish, and Aaron Lawson of MOMS Foxboro impressed judges and peers alike with a dramatic late push to the finish.

“We are incredibly proud of Brian and Aaron for representing the United States with such professionalism and dedication,” says John Grubb, Yamaha Motor University manager. “Their performance reflects the highest standards of Yamaha service excellence and the commitment of our dealer network to customer satisfaction.”

The Yamaha World Technician Grand Prix, held every two years, brings together elite technicians from Yamaha dealer networks worldwide to compete in rigorous hands-on technical challenges. The event underscores Yamaha’s continued investment in technician training and service quality — a key differentiator for dealers in today’s competitive market.

A full recording of the 2025 World Technician Grand Prix livestream is available on Yamaha’s official YouTube channel, offering dealers a behind-the-scenes look at the competition and the technical standards required to compete at the global level.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffDecember 16, 2025

Related Articles

Yamaha

Yamaha Motor delivers strong Q3 results offset by tariff impacts

November 6, 2025
Yamaha WR125R

Yamaha adds all-new WR125R and updated YZF-R7 to 2026 street lineup

November 5, 2025
Yamaha heads to AIMExpo

Yamaha to bring new models, dealer focus to AIMExpo

October 29, 2025
Yamaha OAI celebrates National Public Lands Day

Yamaha OAI celebrates National Public Lands Day

October 9, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.