Yamaha World Technician Grand Prix is back, and will be livestreamed

The World Technician Grand Prix 2025, the global competition where 22 Yamaha motorcycle technicians will compete to see who is No. 1 in the world, makes its return on Nov. 19 after a seven-year hiatus and, for the first time ever, will be available to watch via livestream.

The WTGP features Yamaha’s top technicians who have won regional qualifying tournaments, such as this scene from Turkey’s national tournament. (Photo: Yamaha)

Running under the slogan “Master Your Craft, Make Your Mark”, the 2025 WTGP will feature 22 technicians from 19 countries and regions, who all secured their places through regional qualifiers. Contestants will compete in one of two classes, Sports Model or Commuter Model, tackling hands-on maintenance challenges and customer service scenarios that mirror real-world dealership situations.

Yamaha Motor‘s motorcycle sales network spans 180 countries and territories, and within its network are approximately 35,000 Yamaha Technical Academy-certified technicians worldwide. The WTGP is the global stage for the best technicians to showcase their maintenance skills.

The WTGP, which started in 2002, is in its ninth year of competition and will be livestreamed worldwide with commentary.

“It’s the first event in seven years due to the pandemic,” says Yogi Matsumura from Yamaha’s Customer Experience Business Unit. “We hope that people watching the livestream will enjoy seeing what professionals at the pinnacle of motorcycle maintenance can do and feel the tension in the venue — much like experiencing a new Olympic event for the first time,”