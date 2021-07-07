MOMS expands with two new dealerships

The MOMS franchise has announced its expanded presence in the Boston metropolitan area through the acquisition of Route 3A Motorsports, the multi-line dealership in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and its Indian Motorcycle division, Indian Motorcycle of North Boston, located in Tyngsboro.

According to the announcement, the new locations give powersports enthusiasts from throughout the greater Boston area easier access to MOMS locations. The new stores complement existing MOMS dealerships in Revere and Foxboro, Mass.

MOMS President Joel Wheeler said the two newly acquired dealerships will retain their pre-acquisition business names, and will operate with their existing personnel in order to maintain their outstanding customer service and relations. Pending OEM approval, each store will continue to offer the same product brands. These include industry leaders such as Polaris, Suzuki, Yamaha, Kawasaki, ZERO Motorcycles, Can-Am, KTM, and more.

Wheeler also announced that Rob Ninkovich, a two-time Super Bowl champion in his eight seasons with the New England Patriots, joined MOMS as a full partner in these newly acquired stores. Ninkovich is also an ownership partner with MOMS in its Gorham, New Hampshire, dealership.

Powersports Business previously spoke with Wheeler about the origins of partnering with Ninkovich, as well as, its goals to create and ORV park in conjunction with the Gorham location.

“The acquisition of these outstanding dealerships increases our ability to provide greater selection and service to powersports enthusiasts throughout the Boston metro area and the Merrimack Valley,” Wheeler said in the announcement. “We can transfer vehicles and products among our dealerships to make it even easier and more convenient for riders to get the exact vehicles and accessories they need to enjoy their outdoor recreation to the fullest… It’s also exciting to have Rob involved as a partner. He will be deeply involved in the operation of these new stores, just as he has been with our Gorham location. He brings a lot of great ideas and a true rider’s enthusiasm to our business every day.”

Wheeler said the stores are being acquired from their longtime owner Steve Caggiano, who developed the highly successful dealerships through nearly a quarter-century of providing outstanding customer service. He will retire in part to focus on his health.

“Steve and I have known each other for many years and I have the utmost respect for him as a fair and honest businessman and a tremendous person,” Wheeler said. “The dealerships are so strong that we don’t foresee making sweeping changes. MOMS hopes to build on what Steve has built through his years of ownership, and we wish him all the best in retirement.”

Ninkovich, who has been an ESPN analyst since retiring from the NFL in July 2017, is a powersports enthusiast and long-time MOMS customer. His passion for riding dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and off-road vehicles fueled his interest in joining MOMS as a business partner.