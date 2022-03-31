Polaris celebrates groundbreaking in Roseau to boost paint capacity

Polaris on Friday celebrated a new 28,000 square-foot building expansion and addition of a robotic paint application system with ceremonial groundbreaking at the company’s Roseau Manufacturing Facility in Minnesota.

Joining Steve Menneto, president, Polaris Off-Road at the event, were Nathan Hanson, director of operations, Polaris Roseau; U.S Senator Amy Klobuchar; U.S. Senator Tina Smith; Minnesota Representative John Burkel; and Pat Novacek, City of Roseau.

Kicking off later this spring, the 28,000 square-foot addition will house a new robotic liquid paint system pivotal to supporting Polaris continued growth and deliver quality snowmobiles and off-road vehicles. Polaris remains committed to the Roseau community, continuing to expand and upgrade its facility to best serve its employees and customers. This $22 million investment will enable increased capacity, capability and quality while improving energy and waste efficiencies at the Roseau facility.

“Roseau is the hometown of Polaris and we are thrilled to be expanding our Roseau facility again, adding 28,000 square feet and a new liquid paint system that will increase our painting capacity and capabilities, as well as improve energy, water and waste efficiencies at the facility,” Menneto said. “From snowmobiles to ATVs, what we manufacture in Roseau is enjoyed across Minnesota – and beyond – by customers who work, play and create memorable experiences outdoors.”

(From left) Nathan Hanson, Polaris Roseau plant director; Minnesota State Rep. John Burkel; U.S. Sen. Tina Smith; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Steve Menneto, president of Off-Road, Polaris; and Patrick Novacek, Roseau City Council representative.

Polaris was founded in Roseau in 1954. Over the course of its 67-year history, Roseau has remained a fundamental component of its operations footprint as the company has grown from a regional snowmobile manufacturer to the global leader in powersports.

Roseau remains one of the company’s largest U.S. manufacturing facilities, with Polaris Roseau facility where the ceremony took place being built in 1963. Expansion there is nothing new, however. Over its lifetime, Polaris has expanded the facility more than 35 times. The most recent expansion announcement will bring the facility up to 828,000 square feet.

Polaris Roseau houses the Snow, ATV, powertrain and Defense engineers, as well as the manufacturing lines that build Polaris snowmobiles and ATVs, along with defense vehicles.

Polaris Roseau employs about 1,400 employees, and is actively hiring for 100 open roles.

