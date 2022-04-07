Dealership books Grand Opening date of April 22

The dealership is moving next door, but it will be an all-new celebration on April 22 for a dealership that sells heaps of vehicles from BMW, Honda, Club Car, Zero, MV Augusta, UBCO and more.

Tom Wood Powersports Indianapolis is throwing a Grand Opening bash on April 22 to celebrate the new digs.

An Instagram post reveals that the ribbon cutting will include dignitaries. Then it’s off to ax throwing, Bearded Bagel Food Truck, Anarchy Axe Throwing Mobile Unit, R18 Heritage display and free demos, Tucker E-Power tour exhibit and all kinds of other goodness.

Major props for helping to move the industry forward with this undertaking!