Piaggio Motoplex Rahal Indianapolis holds grand opening

September 25th marked the grand opening of the latest Piaggio Group flagship, MotoPlex Rahal Piaggio Indianapolis, in Zionsville, Indiana. The dealership is a premiere destination, joining a network of Piaggio Group MotoPlex locations. Piaggio Group Americas has recently added MotoPlex facilities in Washington D.C., Atlanta, Montreal, Daytona Beach, and Idaho Falls, and says more are coming in Q4 and 2025.

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, a lifelong motorsports enthusiast, has opened Piaggio MotoPlex Rahal Indianapolis, the newest global location of Piaggio Group’s pioneering retail concept. (Photo: Rahal Indianapolis, Facebook)

In partnership with GR Brands, a portfolio of companies founded by Graham Rahal, the NTT IndyCar Series driver and lifelong motorsports enthusiast, Piaggio MotoPlex Rahal Indianapolis is the newest global location of Piaggio Group’s pioneering retail concept.

“We’re thrilled to call Zionsville home to our newest dealership, Rahal Piaggio Indianapolis. This vibrant and growing community is a perfect fit for the passion and excitement that fuels our brand,” says Graham Rahal, founder of GR Brands. “Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, and Vespa enthusiasts in Indiana deserve a destination where they can experience the thrill of riding and owning these exceptional machines. Our commitment to providing unparalleled service and support aligns perfectly with the values of this dynamic community.”

Piaggio MotoPlex Rahal Indianapolis in Zionsville, Indiana. Photo courtesy Piaggio Americas.

Piaggio Group Americas has increased its North American footprint for dealership representation and customer support, with over 100 franchise additions since 2021.

Alongside Piaggio MotoPlex Rahal Indianapolis are other GR Brand endeavors, which include independent performance, paint, and tint facilities, a coffee shop and upscale steakhouse, and attached to Piaggio MotoPlex is WheelHouse, an exclusive members-only social club, which is set to open in fall.

“A premium retail experience is what our customers deserve; it’s the cornerstone of connecting with today’s modern customer and our industry’s most passionate riders. We’re not just selling motorcycles; we’re nurturing a lifestyle and fostering a vibrant community,” says the president and CEO of Piaggio Group Americas, Marco d’Acunzo, “MotoPlex Rahal Piaggio Indianapolis is a testament to this commitment. Here, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, Vespa owners, and all motorsport and powersports enthusiasts can immerse themselves in our brand culture, fueled by the passion and professionalism that Graham Rahal and GR Brands have become synonymous with.”