BRP has officially opened its first European flagship store in Paris, marking a significant milestone in the Canadian powersports manufacturer’s global expansion. Located at 8 Boulevard du Montparnasse, the new store is operated in partnership with established French dealer Canadian Motors and highlights BRP’s focus on electric innovation and immersive retail experiences.

The 144-square-meter (1,550 sq. ft.) location features BRP’s full Can-Am on-road lineup, including the all-new Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin electric motorcycles, as well as the latest addition to its three-wheel segment, the Can-Am Canyon. The Paris store is designed as a combined retail, demo, and brand experience center, giving customers hands-on interaction with BRP’s newest technology and riding platforms.

“The opening of our flagship store marks a milestone for BRP in Europe and positions us to continue growing as a global leader in powersports. With its prominent location in the heart of the French Capital, and strong focus on our all-new electric motorcycles, this new store enables us to expand our market presence by connecting even more with our community. It confirms our long-term investment in Europe.” — Steve Pelletier, vice president and general manager international at BRP.

BRP’s General Manager for Europe says that the new flagship store confirms their long-term investment in Europe.

The new electric Can-Am models — Pulse and Origin — are available in both 11kW and 35kW variants. The 11kW version can be ridden in France with a standard car driver’s license plus a short training course, making them ideal for urban commuters. Both models are powered by BRP’s proprietary Rotax E-Power unit and feature liquid-cooled components, regenerative braking, and Level 2 fast charging capabilities (20–80% in 50 minutes).

The Can-Am Pulse is a lightweight naked bike optimized for city riding, complete with a 10.25-inch Apple CarPlay-enabled touchscreen and BRP GO! connectivity. The Can-Am Origin is an adventure-ready dual sport with Off-Road mode, KYB suspension, and motocross-inspired design for versatile performance on- and off-road.

Also on display is the full Can-Am three-wheel lineup, including the new Canyon—a rugged, all-road touring machine—as well as the long-haul Spyder and rider-friendly Ryker models.

BRP has more than 450 dealers and distributors across the EMEA region. Canadian Motors, which operates three other motorcycle dealerships in France and has experience with electric vehicles, will manage the new Paris location, supported by BRP marketing initiatives to drive foot traffic and increase awareness.