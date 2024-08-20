Can-Am has unveiled its 2025 Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin all-electric motorcycle lineup. Building on BRP’s 80-year history of powersports innovation, Can-Am is opening the road to a new generation of riders and electric vehicle enthusiasts.

“Today, we are reclaiming our two-wheel heritage by bringing new excitement to the electric motorcycle industry,” says José Boisjoli, president and CEO of BRP. “50 years ago, Can-Am celebrated many victories with its Track ’n Trail motorcycles, and we are bringing that pedigree back with a focus on modern electric power, connectivity, and thrill. We intend to become a global leader in that space with true innovation designed to simplify the riding experience for new riders and introduce electric motorcycles to all.”

The 2025 Can-Am Origin has been designed for adventures beyond the city. Photos courtesy of Can-Am

The Can-Am Pulse and Origin models are driven by an all-new Rotax E-Power power unit – BRP’s proprietary electric technology – which delivers instant torque on demand, merging pulsating performance with style and sophistication.

A key feature of the Can-Am motorcycle lineup is an innovative liquid-cooled system, which includes the battery, charger, inverter, and motor. The system significantly limits battery degradation over time while simultaneously optimizing range and charge time. Riders will experience quick and efficient charging every time and in any condition – from 20% to 80% in 50 minutes – using Level 2 charging at home or automotive charging stations.

2025 Can-Am Pulse

The Can-Am Pulse is crafted for the energy of city life. An agile and nimble naked motorcycle designed for smart commuters and urban explorers, it features a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay, allowing riders to easily navigate and stay connected to each ride with the BRP GO! App. It also has an Active ReGen system that provides enhanced control and smooth deceleration while giving more power back to the battery.

The 2025 Can-Am Pulse, also offered in a “Pulse 73” trim, features an Active ReGen system that provides enhanced control and smooth deceleration while giving more power back to the battery.

The Can-Am Pulse stands balanced with a low center of gravity and ride height, and presents a comfortable yet assertive riding position, maximizing agility in an active urban environment. Four riding modes – Normal, Sport+, ECO, and Rain – allow it to adapt to different environments and rider preferences, while KYB suspension with 140mm of travel at the forks keep it planted with a sportier feel. The optional “Pulse 73” trim – a tribute to Can-Am’s motorcycling past – adds LED lighting, a LinQ gauge spoiler, and signature paint and badging.

The Can-Am Pulse features a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay, allowing riders to easily navigate and stay connected to each ride with the BRP GO! App.

2025 Can-Am Origin

The Can-Am Origin is engineered for adventure beyond city limits. It boasts the same Active ReGen and connective technology as the Pulse and wields unmistakable Can-Am DNA and motocross heritage with all-terrain readiness, enhanced suspension, and dual sport tires. It adds an Off-Road riding mode, and its high ground clearance and full KYB suspension with 255mm of travel up front and adjustability in the rear inspire confidence off the beaten path and firm planting on paved roadways. The Can-Am Origin offers six riding modes: Normal, Sport, ECO, Rain, Off-Road, and Off-Road+.

The 2025 Can-Am Origin boasts the same Active ReGen and connective technology as the Pulse and wields unmistakable Can-Am DNA and motocross heritage with all-terrain readiness, enhanced suspension, and dual sport tires.

The adventure-packed Can-Am Origin brings new exhilaration to the street and the trail with a modern, multi-terrain capability. An optional “Origin 73” trim adds LED lighting, a LinQ windscreen, and signature paint and badging.

1975 Can-Am MX175

2025 models

Both the Can-Am Pulse and Origin come standard with a durable 8.9 kWh battery that has been battle-tested in desert heat and cold winter temperatures. The system powers the Can-Am Pulse to an estimated city range of up to 160 km (100 miles), and the Can-Am Origin to an estimated city range of up to 145 km (90 miles).

The Can-Am Pulse and Origin are built to be easy to use and easy to ride for new and seasoned riders alike. Without a standard clutch and transmission, riders can twist the throttle and instantly feel the acceleration and premium riding experience. Riders no longer have to walk their bike backward into position, as both models feature a reverse function. Riders will also appreciate the near-silent and vibration-free experience, as well as the smooth and precise power delivery even in tight, low-speed situations.

With more than 20 compatible LinQ Nano tool-free accessories for both the Can-Am Pulse and Origin models, there are multiple configurations for a wholly personalized ride experience.

Pre-orders for Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin are now available at select BRP dealerships in France, Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Austria, the United States, and Canada. Production will start in Q4 of 2024 and global deliveries will start in early 2025. All Can-Am motorcycles globally are backed by an extensive vehicle and battery warranty.

Check out Can-Am’s videos below to learn more: