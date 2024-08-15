

Originally unveiled in 2022, the all-electric Can-Am Motorcycles Origin dual-sport and Pulse street bike will get a full launch with more details and specs at Club BRP in late August. For now, Can-Am has released a four-episode docuseries that follows the creation of these electric motorcycles, which mark Can-Am’s reentrance into the two-wheeled segment.

The all-electric Can-Am Origin (left) and Can-Am Pulse (right) mark the brand’s reentrance into the two-wheeled market. (Photo: Rider Magazine, Can-Am)

Can-Am is 51 years old in 2024, and the brand has a storied history of two-wheeled innovation to draw on for the creation of the Origin and Pulse. The first Can-Am motocross bike, built in 1973, saw immediate success in motocross and endurance racing. The company continued building off-road motorcycles until 1987. In 1998, it launched a line of ATVs, and in 2007, the three-wheeled Spyder RS emerged, followed by other on-road three-wheeled machines.

Can-Am Origin

The Can-Am Origin will be the brand’s all-electric dual-sport model. Both the Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse will be powered by Rotax E-Power technology. Working closely with Rotax in Austria, BRP has been able to create a motor designed specifically for these motorcycles.

In the third episode of the docuseries, Jean-Francois Lambert, vice president of advanced technology and electric vehicle development, explains that the battery is located at the center, the inverter on one side, the VCU on the other side, the charger on top of the package, and the motor in the swingarm.

The Origin and Pulse also feature LED headlights, TFT displays, white and gray bodywork, inverted forks, single-disc brakes, and solo seats.

Ahead of the full launch of these two new all-electric models, viewers can learn more about the creation of the Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse by watching the short docuseries episodes below.

The Rebirth | Can-Am Motorcycles Episode 1

The Inspiration | Can-Am Motorcycles Episode 2

The Testing | Can-Am Motorcycles Episode 3

The Heart | Can-Am Motorcycles Episode 4