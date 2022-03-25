It’s electric! Can-Am celebrating 50th with motorcycle launch

BRP today announced that the Can-Am brand is returning to its motorcycle roots with a product lineup that will be completely electric. To mark the 50th anniversary of the beloved Can-Am brand, the company will launch a family of electric 2-wheel motorcycles.

"With the motorcycle industry shifting to electric, we saw an opportunity to reclaim our motorcycle heritage and to re-enter the market,” said José Boisjoli, president and CEO of BRP. “This new product category is extremely important to us, and we are thrilled that Can-Am motorcycles are the first EV models in BRP's electric lineup to be confirmed to consumers. Many of us have very fond memories of riding the early dirt bike models, and now we look forward to building on the rich history of the Can-Am brand to inspire and impress a new generation of motorcyclists and electric vehicle enthusiasts."

The first Can-Am motorcycle was introduced in 1973 and immediately reigned over motocross and endurance racing. The instant success elevated the brand to an iconic status right from the start. Half a century later, the new products have been developed with many different riders in mind, more specifically for those who crave adventure, seek the thrill of the open road, long for a quiet ride in the country or want to liven up the city streets. Riders can expect these new state-of-the-art electric Can-Am motorcycles to be perfect for everyday commuting and, to stay true to the track & trail heritage of the brand, recreational on- and off-road riding.

Such a product category has been highly anticipated and expected from BRP's customers and dealer network. The company is therefore looking forward to bringing this new electric product lineup to its dealers' showroom floors, further solidifying their financial strength and reach in key markets. The first models of the complete lineup are expected to be available in mid-2024.

BRP's existing dealers who are interested in carrying this new product line should contact their district sales manager.