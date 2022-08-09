Sea-Doo launches 2023 lineup at Club BRP

With dealers from across the world in attendance, BRP revealed its 2023 Sea-Doo lineup on Sunday night in Salt Lake City. The reveal included two all-new high-performance models that are designed for water lovers who aspire for more functionality and crave attention to detail. The 2023 Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170 is built to create adventures of a lifetime and the new Sea-Doo RXP-X Apex 300 is designed to turn heads at the pace of a Formula 1 circuit straight-away.

The Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170 is adventure ready. It is an out-of-the-box watercraft that has been designed and engineered to take riders further, in more comfort and style for days on end. The Explorer Pro watercraft is ready to navigate new waters while providing riders peace-of-mind, knowing that it is fully equipped with uncharted water features and technologies. Adventure seekers can ride as a multi-day, self-contained exploration package with its massive storage capabilities, fuel efficient load hauling power and unmatched stability. The Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170 adds comfort features new to the personal watercraft (PWC) world to ensure riders can tackle essentially every kind of adventure and condition Mother Nature sends their way.

2023 Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170

A new performance Sea-Doo enters the paddock in 2023 and will be exclusively available via pre-order until November 30, 2022. The new Sea-Doo RXP-X Apex 300 is a high-performance watercraft and only the fastest acting enthusiasts will have a chance at owning one. It also pushes bold styling to custom calibre with carbon fiber components and a full package of upgraded features. Full speed handling is also improved on the Sea-Doo RXP-X Apex with the industry-first steering damper to level-up control and precision in open water conditions.

2023 Sea-Doo RXT-X 300

“The Sea-Doo line of watercraft and pontoons has grown to fulfill the category of watersports fun,” Alexandra Monti, Manager of Global Brand & Content and Sea-Doo said. “We noticed that riders were finding new and creative ways to expand the utility and fun of their PWC and that inspired us again this year. The new models we’re launching reset expectations for premium performance watercraft and adventure and will make our customers rethink how far and how much fun they can have with Sea-Doo.”

2023 Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170

The Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170 is ready to take riders further. The watercraft is ready to go into new waters with a 7” Garmin Navigation and depth finder, Intelligent Debris-Free system (iDF) and high-visibility elements including the new front bumper rail and gunnel footrests. The platform includes the deep-v ST3 hull for maximum stability and open water capabilities and incorporates an extended transom equipped with three LinQ attachment points. When coupled with the easy access front storage and included LinQ multi-cargo rack and new 100l bag, explorers can maximize their gear load. Added to the long ride capabilities are comfort focused additions such as a full rider windshield to protect the rider from the elements, improved seating comfort, and the full Sea-Doo tech package so you can listen to your favorite long ride playlist.

2023 Sea-Doo RXT-X 300

Teased in the waters of Miami this past May, professional Formula 1 pilot Daniel Ricciardo was the first to take the Sea-Doo RXP-X Apex 300 on hot laps. For a driver who makes his living as a pilot of the most advanced performance machines on land, the RXP-X Apex 300 amazed him. “This thing is sooooo good,” he said. The exclusive T3-R hull leans into turns with maximum precision and the Ergolock-R cockpit connects riders with the watercraft, allowing them to experience the full performance. In addition, the watercraft features true carbon fiber components, a tech package, a racing green base and neon accents and raised badging. The RXP-X Apex 300 package also includes a X-series passenger seat, allowing the watercraft to be converted from a one-seater to two-seater in seconds, a custom storage cover and an industry-first adjustable watercraft steering damper.

The Sea-Doo Switch family of pontoon boats enter year two of making family fun on the water more accessible. The Sea-Doo Switch pontoon is easy to drive with a handlebar control system allowing drivers to focus on the world around them and be the confident captain of their family fun adventures. The cockpit adapts to fit the moment with seating and accessories that can be reconfigured in seconds using the exclusive LinQ tile and quick connect system. The Sea-Doo Switch is available in three lengths from 13’ up to 21’ feet with the base models receiving an upgrade in power to 130 hp and the Sport and Cruise models available with 170 hp and 230 hp Rotax jet drive systems.