RideNow Chandler earns Sea-Doo’s U.S. Dealer of the Year Award

RideNow Group, Inc. announced that RideNow Chandler has been named the Sea-Doo U.S. National Dealer of the Year for personal watercraft and pontoons. The honor was presented by Sea-Doo during Club BRP in Boston.

The honor was presented to Jon Lester and the RideNow Chandler team by Sea-Doo during Club BRP in Boston. (Photos from Steve Piehl, Authentic CX, LLC)

The award recognizes top-performing dealerships that demonstrate excellence in training and certification, market share, sales growth, and steady performance in parts, accessories, and apparel. RideNow Chandler earned top marks across all categories, distinguishing itself among Sea-Doo dealers nationwide.

“This one really feels good because it shows the effort our whole crew puts in,” says Jon Lester, general manager of RideNow Chandler. “We’ve got a team that shows up every day ready to take care of people— whether that’s helping them pick out their first Sea-Doo or making sure their service and gear are spot-on. Our customers make it fun for us to do what we do.”

As one of RideNow Group’s flagship dealerships, RideNow Chandler has the backing of the nation’s largest powersports retail network. The dealership’s customer-first approach and strong local relationships with boaters in the Phoenix area played a key role in earning the recognition, helping make Sea-Doo a leading choice for families and recreational riders.

“This award is a great example of what happens when a dealership has a strong team and a real focus on its customers,” says Cam Tkach, chief operating officer of RideNow Group. “We’re incredibly proud of Jon and the entire crew at RideNow Chandler. We strive for high performance at all 52 of our dealerships, and RideNow Chandler sets a great example for our network.”

For more information, visit ridenowchandler.com.