RideNow dealerships post double-digit sales increase at Bike Week

Despite a significant dip in visitors to Daytona Beach Bike Week in 2025 — and what could be the start of a trend — two RideNow dealerships made their stores a destination, increasing their new unit sales by double digits.

Indian Motorcycle Daytona Beach packed its community events calendar, helping its unit sales grow by 40%. (Photos: RideNow)

The team at Indian Motorcycle Daytona Beach announced a 40% increase in new-unit sales compared to last year’s event. While RideNow Daytona Beach, a sister store to the Indian dealership, improved its sales by over 32% during the rally.

“We didn’t just wait for people to walk through the door; we went out and met them where the passion is,” says Kevin Dunn, general manager of Indian Daytona Beach. “My team’s focus was 100% on creating moments where we could really connect with riders. When you prioritize that level of engagement and have a great selection of products, the sales follow naturally.”

The record-breaking sales effort was supported by a non-stop calendar of events that made the Indian dealership a must-see destination.

Lyle Kramper, regional director for RideNow Group, referenced the company’s “RideNow Way” motto, which focuses on efficiency and engagement to boost performance.

“We know what the company and our customers expect from us; that makes it far easier to deliver what we did last week.”

Turning the dealership into a destination

RideNow says the record-breaking sales effort was supported by a non-stop calendar of events that made the Indian dealership a must-see destination.

Events included:

A full slate of riding activities, including the first-ever Indian Motorcycle Ladies Ride, which included 123 riders, and the official Indian Owners Ride, which featured more than 220 motorcycles.

A 125th anniversary concert with Kip Moore and the first look at the Limited Edition 125th Anniversary 2026 Elite Lineup.

Every day featured Indian demo rides, vendors, great food, while special events like the Rat’s Hole Custom Bike and Tattoo show, two motorcycle audio competitions, and the V8 Motorcycle Parade.

Dealer takeaway

RideNow says its dealerships will continue to leverage their focus on customer engagement at its 47-dealership network — especially at locations with major events and races. And numbers don’t lie. The success of the dealership group during bike week, it says, is tied directly to its emphasis on demo rides and other community events. With the warmer weather on its way and selling season upon us, dealers can use this customer-engagement approach to gain foot traffic and attract new riders.