Wild Ass to debut new police collection at Daytona Bike Week

Wild Ass Seat Cusions, the aftermarket manufacturer known for premium motorcycle air seat cushions, is expanding its presence and targeting law enforcement, who traditionally ride long distances.

“Our goal has always been to make riding more enjoyable, wherever or whoever you are,” says Craig Johnson, president and founder of Wild Ass. “Riders have told us for years how our cushions transform long motorcycle trips, so it was only natural to bring that same technology to police motor riders with a new product line launching here at Daytona Bike Week 2026.”

Wild Ass will launch its new BlueLine Collection on March 1 at Daytona Bike Week in support of all motorcycle-mounted police officers. The company says $10 of each cushion sold will be donated to law enforcement charity organizations.

Staying alert and refreshed while seated for extended periods is of paramount importance in law enforcement. Extensive testing on cruisers, ADV machines, sport bikes, UTVs, and police bike applications has proven the adaptability of the Wild Ass design across multiple platforms.

The new BlueLine collection is being released at Wild Ass’ booths during Daytona Bike Week at J&P Cycles and Daytona Harley-Davidson.

Built with medical-grade materials and precision air-cell construction, each of the four differently shaped cushions distributes weight evenly, reducing heat and vibration — key factors in reducing rider and driver fatigue.

This year, the Minnesota-based company is celebrating its 10th year in business and says it plans to expand its reach beyond the motorcycle market.

For more information, visit www.wild-ass.com.