Turn 14 brands expand presence at 85th annual Daytona Bike Week

The StaffFebruary 24, 2026

Daytona Bike Week kicks off Feb. 27 in Daytona Beach, Florida, and several Turn 14 Powersports accessory brands will be expanding their exposure across two retail locations.

Turn 14 brand Twin Power will feature a large display near the main entrance at Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley-Davidson during Daytona Bike Week, held Feb. 27 to March 8. (Photo: Turn 14)

Standout brands Kuryakyn, Biker’s Choice, Twin Power, Speed & Strength, and Skid Lid — which are all a part of the Turn 14 Powersports family — will have a presence at Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley-Davidson and the nearby J&P Cycles vendor lot, both right off Interstate 95 and U.S. 1.

The expanded footprint will focus on engaging directly with bike rally attendees. At Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley-Davidson, Biker’s Choice, Twin Power, Speed & Strength, and Skid Lid will feature a large display near the main entrance. Kuryakyn and Kuryakyn Leather will anchor a dedicated space within the J&P Cycles lot.

At both locations, product experts will be available to answer technical questions, provide fitment guidance, and discuss the benefits of each brand’s latest offerings. Kuryakyn will also offer on-site product installations at its tent.

A key highlight at each display area will be bikes from the company’s recently completed fleet of eight custom motorcycle builds, each showcasing products from Turn 14’s accessory brands.

The display areas will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 27 to March 8.

