Kuryakyn launches ENYGMA line for V-Twin market

Kuryakyn has announced the launch of the ENYGMA product line, a new collection of accessories that reshapes motorcycle customizing. Available in chrome or black, ENYGMA’s shapes, finishes, and bold looks make a powerful design statement on Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

The ENYGMA line includes foot pegs and floorboards, mirrors, brake pedals, hand grips, clutch and brake levers, and shift linkages. (Photo: Turn 14 Distribution)

“Each piece in this collection is meticulously designed to enhance both the look and feel of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.” says Matt Sturdevant, director of brand management for Turn 14 Powersports. “ENYGMA is more than just a product line, and it’s a statement about the rider. With its sleek, dark aesthetic and cutting-edge engineering, ENYGMA allows riders to express their individuality and, as Kuryakyn has been doing for years, elevate their riding experience.”

Every product in the ENYGMA collection shares common design elements. The products are made with high-quality A380 aluminum, ensuring durability, while long-lasting EPDM synthetic rubber inserts provide superior grip and comfort, even in extreme riding conditions.

“This product line continues Kuryakyn’s heritage of delivering high quality and dramatically styled products for V-twin riders,” continues Sturdevant. “The lineup, with eight products in either chrome or black, allows riders to easily make a huge visual and functional impact on their bikes.”

Kuryakyn’s ENYGMA accessories don’t just look good—they offer functional benefits, too. The ergonomic grips and vibration-dampening foot pegs ensure all-day comfort, while the sleek beveled edges of the floorboards and mirrors provide a streamlined appearance while enhancing performance. Available in both black and chrome finishes, the ENYGMA line fits in a range of custom looks and styles.

ENYGMA products are available for immediate shipping to Turn 14 Distribution retailers.