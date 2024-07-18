Turn 14 appoints Haldane as powersports marketing manager

Nashona Haldane brings over 20 years of experience to Turn 14 Distribution, with a distinguished track record in digital media strategies, brand development, sales material management, and campaign orchestration.

Based at Turn 14 Distribution’s headquarters in Horsham, Pennsylvania, Haldane will lead the development, organization, and daily execution of the company’s branding and presence in the powersports community. (Photo: Turn 14 Distribution, Facebook)

“I am thrilled to join the Turn 14 Distribution team. Having spent my entire career in enthusiast markets, from motorsports to powersports, I find this industry incredibly challenging and rewarding. Turn 14 Distribution’s innovative marketing programs and dedication to exceptional customer service make it the perfect place to continue my passion.” Nashona Haldane

Based at Turn 14 Distribution’s headquarters in Horsham, Pennsylvania, Haldane will lead the development, organization, and daily execution of the company’s branding and presence in the powersports community. She will also oversee the financial management of various marketing campaigns, ensuring they align with the company’s strategic goals. Haldane’s extensive experience and innovative approach are set to enhance Turn 14 Distribution’s market impact and brand recognition.

“Nashona’s extensive experience, technical skillset, and industry insight will be instrumental in advancing our partner brands’ market presence,” says Daryl Sampson, vice president of marketing at Turn 14 Distribution.