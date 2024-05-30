Turn 14 Powersports builds inventory and dealer support

Turn 14 Distribution reports that it has made significant progress in its transition into the motorcycle and UTV market and shares these updates:

Product development

Turn 14 Powersports has given significant attention to product development, acquisition, and inventory of products for the company’s twelve powersports brands. The organization expects an increasing flow of both new and existing products to be available to dealers.

Turn 14 Distribution reports that it has made significant progress in its transition into the powersports market. Photo courtesy of Turn 14 Distribution

The recent appointment of Matt Sturdevant as director of Brand Management strengthens the powersports team’s resources and leadership and the move to new offices in Keller, Texas, as well as the nearby Innovation Center, provides the ideal environment for accelerated product development. The 10,000-square-foot Innovation Center will house a workshop, photo studio, and apparel testing lab.

River Road

River Road announced a broad lineup of street and touring apparel in Q3 2023, shortly before Turn 14 Distribution announced its acquisition of the brand. The line of products includes high-quality leather jackets, vests, gloves, chaps, and helmets for cruiser and V-Twin riders. The full line of products is available to dealers with inventory available immediately through the Turn 14 Distribution channel.

Inventory and supply chain

Turn 14 Powersports has successfully secured its vendor supply chain, ensuring a steady flow of products. Inventory continues to grow, with millions of dollars in inventory now available and en route, and the company expects inventory availability to nearly double over the next few months.

Distribution channel and brand equity

Turn 14 Distribution is taking action to optimize its distribution channels and protect brand equity. The company has already discontinued direct sales to Amazon.com and reintroduced a Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) policy for all its Turn 14 Powersports brands.

Turn 14 Powersports is also actively addressing the presence of counterfeit ProTaper products in the market.

DMA support

Turn 14 Distribution is committed to consistent communications with dealers and has taken steps to support virtually all Dealer Management Systems used by powersports dealers. The company has expanded its reach by integrating its price book with a total of 15 Dealer Management Systems. Turn 14 Distribution is finalizing its initial integration with the LeadVenture family of companies, allowing dealers to access product catalogs and inventory levels directly within their existing platforms.

At AIMExpo this year, Turn 14 Distribution executives reiterated the company’s “no minimum buy in order” for powersports dealers and continues that program to welcome new dealers to Turn 14 Distribution.

As a successful automotive product distributor, Turn 14 Distribution uses the ACES (Aftermarket Catalog Exchange Standard) and PIES (Product Information Exchange Standard) in its own management systems. All owned brand products and distributed products now use this standard in the Turn 14 Distribution system.

Returns

Turn 14 Distribution has fully implemented its Free and Easy Return Program for Powersports retailers. This program allows dealers to return unused, resalable, and normally stocked items for a full credit without restocking fees.

“We understand the historically frustrating nature of returns in our industry,” says Erin Robbins, COO at Turn 14 Distribution. “Our Easy Return Program underscores our dedication to exceptional customer service.”

Advertisement

“It’s taken us longer than we had hoped to get to where we are now with product development, inventory and dealer support,” says Bob Schuets, president of Turn 14 Powersports. “We are now in a very good place with our dealer support programs and we are building our inventory and expanding the product lines in time for this year’s riding season.”