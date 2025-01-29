PSB shares aftermarket product releases

Powersports Business shares aftermarket products from Kuryakyn, Al3RT GPS, Continental, Nelson-Rigg and Dainese:

Kuryakyn ENYGMA Product Line

Kuryakyn‘s ENYGMA collection of accessories is available in chrome or black. ENYGMA’s shapes, finishes and bold looks make a powerful design statement on almost any Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The ENYGMA line includes foot pegs and floorboards, mirrors, brake pedals, hand grips, clutch and brake levers, and shift linkages. ENYGMA products are made with high-quality A380 aluminum, ensuring durability, while long-lasting EPDM synthetic rubber inserts provide superior grip and comfort, even in extreme riding conditions.

The ergonomic grips and vibration-dampening foot pegs ensure all-day comfort, while the sleek beveled edges of the floorboards and mirrors provide a streamlined appearance while enhancing performance. Available in both black and chrome finishes, the ENYGMA line fits in a range of custom looks and styles.

Kuryakyn products are available to American V-Twin dealerships with immediate shipping to Turn 14 Distribution retailers.

AL3RT Powersports GPS Units

Every AL3RT GPS is built to withstand tough conditions and offers a lifetime warranty. AL3RT dealers no longer have to register the GPS. Customers receive a card with a QR code included in the package that allows them to complete the registration process. AL3RT also provides dealers with a digital marketing platform.

The new battery-powered GPS unit updates twice a day for three to four years. If the unit is stolen, the device can be put into recovery mode and will update every 60 seconds to help the recovery process. Each unit includes a double stick tape pad and a magnetic side for easy installation. Plug and play is also offered allowing for a simple install of the GPS.

Continental TKC80 Tires

Continental TKC80 tires return for use on adventure and dual-sport motorcycles. They’re built through a new manufacturing process that results in a more robust carcass and compound for higher tolerance in harsh conditions, improved quality and durability, and more wet-weather grip, offering a claimed 3.8-second faster lap time in wet conditions than their predecessor. These tires will be available in a variety of front and rear sizes with Q, T, or R speed ratings, and more sizes will be added in the second half of 2025. Visit your dealer for pricing.

Nelson-Rigg Defender Extreme Covers

The Nelson-Rigg Defender Extreme covers are made of waterproof UltraMax fabric and feature electronically taped seams, perma-venting, windshield liners and elastic hems. Reflective side and back strips offer enhanced visibility, and heat-resistant panels provide protection from exhaust pipes. UV protection prevents fading, and a compression sack is included. The Defender Extreme covers come in sizes M-2XL to fit anything from scooters up to three-wheeled machines and even four-seat UTVs. Prices range from $109.95-$124.45, and the covers come with a lifetime warranty.

Dainese Smart Air Vest

The new Dainese Smart Air airbag vest provides a reliable safety net in the event of a crash. Unlike some airbag vests and jackets that require sending the garment to the factory after deployment, the Smart Air vest has three charges before the gas canisters need to be replaced, which can be done by the user. It uses new D-Air technology with a chest and back airbag suitable for road and light off-road use. The vest is powered by a battery that lasts up to 12 hours of riding time before needing to recharge and it is available in sizes XS/S, M/L, and XL/2XL for $699.