Smart Technology in powersports in 2025

This article originally ran in the February edition of Powersports Business. It was written by Melissa Coffey, a powersports and motorsports industry veteran.

The powersports industry is undergoing what some believe will be a profound transformation. Among the many trends shaping its future, electrification remains pivotal, but additional hot trends are emerging for 2025 that are worth noting.

One topic stands out as the most exciting and transformative: the seamless integration of advanced smart technology into powersports vehicles. The integration of smart technology into powersports vehicles is revolutionizing the industry, creating unprecedented opportunities for enhanced safety, performance and connectivity. Riders are no longer limited to mechanical interactions with their vehicles; instead, they are experiencing a new level of intelligence and customization that elevates their adventures.

Powersports vehicles are becoming smarter through features like GPS navigation, real-time diagnostics and adaptive performance systems. Riders can now pair their smartphones with their vehicles to access ride statistics, optimize engine settings and even remotely monitor vehicle health. This level of connectivity enhances the ownership experience, making it easier to maintain vehicles and improve performance.

Artificial Intelligence is also playing a pivotal role. Advanced algorithms can analyze rider behavior and terrain to adjust suspension, throttle response and braking in real-time. This enhances safety and allows riders to maximize performance.

Safety through innovation

Safety is a critical focus for the powersports industry, and smart technology is leading the charge. Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS) are becoming standard, featuring anti-lock braking systems (ABS), traction control and stability management. Some models are even equipped with collision avoidance systems and automatic emergency braking, which are game-changers for reducing accidents.

Smart helmets are another exciting development. These helmets come equipped with heads-up displays (HUDs), integrated communication systems and even augmented reality (AR) capabilities. Riders can access navigation, make calls and receive alerts without taking their eyes off the road, significantly improving safety and convenience.

Customization and user experience

Smart technology is transforming how riders interact with their vehicles. Manufacturers are introducing apps that allow users to customize their ride settings, from suspension tuning to engine mapping, directly from their smartphones. This level of personalization ensures that each ride is tailored to the individual’s preferences and needs.

In addition, over-the-air (OTA) updates enable vehicles to receive software upgrades, keeping them up-to-date with the latest features and improvements.

Sustainability and smart tech

Smart technology is also contributing to sustainability efforts. For example, predictive analytics can optimize fuel efficiency in traditional vehicles, while electric models use smart systems to manage battery usage and extend range. Integrated energy monitoring tools help riders track their environmental impact, aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions.

Attracting a new generation of riders

The integration of smart technology is attracting younger, tech-savvy consumers. These riders value connectivity, convenience and innovation, making smart-enabled vehicles particularly appealing. By embracing technology, the industry is broadening its customer base and ensuring its relevance in a rapidly changing world.

Challenges to overcome

While smart technology presents exciting opportunities, it also comes with challenges. Cybersecurity is a growing concern as vehicles become more connected. Protecting rider data and ensuring system integrity are critical priorities for manufacturers. Additionally, seamless integration of advanced features requires significant investment in research and development. Balancing technology and simplicity is another challenge. While many riders embrace innovation, others prefer a more traditional and mechanical experience. Striking this balance will be essential for appealing to a diverse audience.

Conclusion

The integration of smart technology is the most exciting topic in the powersports industry today. It is transforming vehicles from purely mechanical machines into intelligent, connected companions that enhance every aspect of the riding experience. From improved safety and performance to increased sustainability and personalization, smart technology is setting a new standard for what powersports vehicles can achieve. As manufacturers continue to innovate, the possibilities for smart powersports vehicles are virtually limitless. For riders, this means an era of adventure that is not only thrilling but also safer, more sustainable and deeply personalized. The future of powersports is here, and it is smarter than ever. Till next time, shiny side up and checkered flags!