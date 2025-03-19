NetSource launches online marketplace for powersports dealers

NetSource Media announced the latest addition to its portfolio of outdoor industry services, stepping into the powersports space with its new marketing product Rev & Roam.

Rev & Roam provides a dedicated listing resource for powersports dealers to promote their supply via NetSource’s inventory management console. (Image: Rev & Roam/Facebook)

The new online service from NetSource creates a marketplace to buy and sell recreational powersports vehicles, including motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs, personal watercraft, and snowmobiles.

Rev & Roam provides a dedicated listing resource for powersports dealers to promote their supply via NetSource’s inventory management console, allowing dealers to manage their inventory, review unit statistics and track sales leads.

“With the launch of Rev & Roam, we’re expanding our reach into the powersports market, providing dealers with a new platform to showcase their inventory,” says NetSource CEO Melissa Thrush. “We’re excited to bring our proven expertise in online marketplace advertising to this space and provide more opportunities for dealers to generate leads.”

Rev & Roam will compete with other powersports marketplace services, such as Polaris Xchange, which launched in 2023.

NetSource is also offering free inventory listings through Sept. 30, 2025, to any dealership looking for another outlet to promote their inventory.