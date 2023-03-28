Polaris launches online marketplace, offers new and used  

Polaris has introduced Polaris Xchange, an online marketplace that puts customers in the driver’s seat as they shop for their first or next powersports vehicle. Built from the ground up with the needs of the powersports customer in-mind, the one-stop marketplace provides customers the ability to shop, research and start the buying process on thousands of off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles, side-by-sides, auto-cycles and ATVs from participating Polaris dealers nationwide.

With JoyDrive as a technology partner, Polaris Xchange will showcase used powersports inventory from all powersports manufacturers as well as available inventory of new Polaris vehicles at participating dealers.

“We are constantly infusing new ways of thinking and using our knowledge of the powersports customer to help advance our industry, introduce new people to powersports and enhance the experience for our owners and riders, and Polaris Xchange is another example of that industry leadership,” said Vic Koelsch, senior vice president, chief digital and information officer at Polaris. “Polaris Xchange simplifies the shopping process for customers, allowing them do most of the process online before visiting their local dealership to sign the paperwork.”

Shopping habits have evolved in recent years with more consumers leveraging online resources for discovery, research and learning as they start the buying process prior to visiting a physical retail location. Powersports consumers are no different.

Polaris Xchange offers consumers the tools they need to feel confident during a convenient buying process from the comfort of their homes. The platform allows consumers to find a vehicle, view used vehicle history and condition reports, shop for accessories, indicate interest in protection products, determine trade-in value and prequalify for a loan. From there, the customer completes the purchase and will then pick up the vehicle from a dealer or have it delivered.

Polaris Xchange also provides value to Polaris dealers who can publish their new and used inventory online increasing visibility, reach and awareness to shoppers. “We set out to streamline the shopping process and provide consumers with even more confidence as they look to purchase,” said Koelsch. “Through Polaris Xchange, we are offering a one-stop, credible resource that makes it easier to not only find new Polaris vehicles but search through available used powersports inventory at our trusted network of dealers.”

