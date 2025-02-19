Drag Specialties reveals latest product releases

Drag Specialties has unveiled its latest products, including new clutch cables, a fuel line, seat, brake pedals and brake sensors:

Quick Connect Braided Upper Clutch Cables

Upper clutch cables can be quickly and efficiently replaced with a quick connect upper braided cable from Drag Specialties. The cable easily connects to the OE lower clutch cable section to significantly reduce installation time. The transmission fluid does not need to be drained and the cables come pre-lubricated for smooth, consistent long-lasting action. The design meets or exceeds the OE specifications, and the OE cable cover and housing can be re-used. The clutch cables are available with stainless steel, black/chrome or black/black cable housing and fittings in stock or alternate cable lengths for 2024 FLTRX and 2023-2024 FLTRXSE models. The suggested retail price is $95.95 – $102.95.

EFI Fuel Line

The Drag Specialties EFI Fuel Line is a high-quality OEM replacement that includes all the necessary connectors. The EFI Fuel Line is available for 2018-2024 Softail models and replaces OEM part #61200052. The suggested retail price is $73.95.

Predator III Slip Stop Seat

The Predator III Slip Stop Seat offers Slip Stop, a resilient performance textile designed with gripping qualities to help reduce slippage, on both the driver and passenger areas. The seat is made from molded flexible urethane foam with a 3/16-inch ABS thermoformed seat base for a perfect fit. The seat has a narrower width up front for better leg clearance and a contoured seating area for maximum comfort. Made in the U.S., the seat is available for 2018-2024 FLHC/FLHCS/FLSL/FLDE/FXBB/FXBBS/FXST models with a suggested retail price of $414.95.

Brake Pedals

Drag Specialties’ brake pedals feature steel construction in a chrome or gloss black finish and include a rubber brake pedal pad. The pedals are available for 2018-2024 Softail models – a direct replacement for stock OEM part numbers 50600209 and 50600223. The suggested retail price is $84.95.

ABS Brake Sensors

The Drag Specialties ABS Brake Sensors are high-quality replacements built to the same standards as the factory sensors. They are a direct bolt-on replacement, meaning no modifications or special tools are needed. The sensors are designed to fit all 2018-2024 Softail models. The front sensor replaces OEM #41100080, and the rear sensor replaces OEM #41100076. The suggested retail price is $79.95.