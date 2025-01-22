Drag Specialties adds over $75,000 to King of the Baggers purse

Drag Specialties, a distributor and manufacturer of aftermarket parts for Harley-Davidson and custom V-twin motorcycles, will again be a sponsor of MotoAmerica Mission King Of The Baggers series in 2025 and post over $75,000 in contingency money.

Drag Specialties is posting over $75,000 in contingency money for the 2025 MotoAmerica Mission King Of The Baggers series. Photo by Brian J. Nelson.

The 2025 season marks the fourth year Drag Specialties has offered contingency payouts, with the company consistently paying out over 65 percent of the available contingency money. The distributor’s contingency program pays the top-five finishers with first place earning $2,500. Second place will pay $1200, third place will receive $750, and fourth and fifth-place finishers each take home $200.

Additionally, the 2025 Mission King Of The Baggers Champion will receive an extra $5000 for winning the title. A total of $75,700 (an increase of $8,500 over the 2024 program) will be up for grabs for the 2025 series, which includes a payout of $10,100 per race weekend for the seven-round, 14-race championship.

“Everyone loves MotoAmerica’s Mission King Of The Baggers class, and we’re excited to be a part of it for the fourth straight year,” says Paul Langley, chairman and CEO of LeMans Corporation. “The on-track action is awesome, and there’s a real buzz about the series as it continues to grow and get better and better. We’re excited to get to Daytona for the first round.”

Hylton Beattie, Global Motorsports Director for Drag Specialties, adds, “Our V-twin customers are part of the same passionate customer base as MotoAmerica, and our growth in this market reinforces our sponsorship of the Mission King Of The Baggers.”

The Drag Specialties contingency payout requirements are as follows: Logos must be unobstructed, visible, and applied at all rounds; an authorized Drag Specialties patch must be worn on the rider’s leathers, either on the upper sleeve or upper front chest; and three-inch Drag Specialties decals must be present on either the side panels or tail section of the bike.