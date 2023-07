Drag Specialties has welcomed John Vyborny to its sales team roster. Vyborny will cover the western Pennsylvania area.

He joins the team with several years of experience in the industry. He was formerly a dealership owner and service manager in the Pennsylvania area. In his free time, Vyborny enjoys classic car restoration and coaching his son’s youth football team.

