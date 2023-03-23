Drag Specialties releases March products

Drag Specialties has announced its 2023 March products. The new products include:

Drag Specialties Brake/Clutch Control Kit

The Drag Specialties Control Kit comes with a brake master cylinder and hydraulic clutch control assembly, and both are made from aluminum and come in a bright chrome finish. These kits fit the 2015-2016 FLTRX/FLTRU models and come with a suggested retail price of $443.95.

Drag Specialties Caballero Seat

The Drag Specialties Caballero Seat combines both beautiful styling and ultimate comfort. The seat is made from a combination of solar-reflective leather in the seating area to repel the damaging rays of the sun and automotive-grade vinyl on the side for durability and strength.

The seat also includes a patented process to reduce the surface temperature by as much as 25 degrees Fahrenheit. Underneath the stylish cover is a molded polyurethane foam to provide riders with maximum comfort on long rides. The base of the seat is thermoformed 3/16-inch ABS for a perfect fit, complete with a carpeted bottom and rubber bumpers to protect paint.

The Caballero seat fits all 2008 to 2022 FLHT, FLHR, FLTR, FLHX AND FLHTCUTG models and is 30½ inches long overall, the width tapering from 11 inches in the front to 4 1/2 inches wide at the rear. This seat comes with all the mounting hardware included, and is made in the U.S.A. The Diamond stitch seat has a suggested retail price of $493.95.

Drag Specialties OEM-Style Replacement Air Filter

The Drag Specialties OEM-style Replacement Air Filter Element uses a high-quality paper filter medium and meets or exceeds OEM specifications while fitting in the OEM stock air filter housings. This filter fits the 2014 to 2022 Indian Chief Classic, Vintage, Chieftain, Roadmaster, Springfield, the 2020 to 2022 Indian Challenger, Dark Horse, Dark Horse Limited, the 2015 to 2021 Indian Scout, and the 2016 to 2021 Indian Scout Sixty and Scout Bobber models. The suggested retail price for the air filter is $27.95.

Drag Specialties Rear Brake Pads

The Drag Specialties Brake Pads come in sintered and organic compounds and are OEM-type replacements. The sintered metal brake pads are proudly made in the U.S.A and are second-to-none in their stopping abilities and wear characteristics while still providing excellent reduction in noise and dust.

The organic pads are made with aramid high-performance fibers that are the perfect choice for polished or chromed rotors and billet steel rotors. Both compounds are asbestos, nickel and lead free. These pads fit the 2016-2020 XG 500/750 Street models. The sintered pads have a suggested retail price of $34.60 and the organic pads have a suggested retail price of $23.05.

Drag Specialties Front Led Marker Lights

The Drag Specialties dual-function Front LED Marker Lights work as both amber turn signals and daytime running lights. The housings are CNC-machined from billet aluminum with a chrome finish and clear lenses. The lights measure 1 3/4 inches long, 1 1/4 inches wide and high. The front lights have a suggested retail price of $110.95.

