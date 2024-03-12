Drag Specialties hires Central and Southeast region sales reps

Kayla Barrows

Drag Specialties has welcomed Kayla Barrows to its sales team roster. She joins the team with several years of experience in the parts and service department on the dealer level. She also has riding experience with both mini motos and UTVs. Barrows will cover the Kansas City, Missouri, area.

In her free time, Barrows enjoys working out, supporting her kids as they play sports and riding side-by-sides.

Parts Unlimited has also announced Mark Crozier as its newest sales rep for the Southeast region. He will cover Georgia and Alabama.

Mark Crozier

Crozier has several years of powersports industry experience including operations and parts and service management at the dealer level. His vast riding experience includes Pro racing in both Motocross and Roadracing. In his spare time, Crozier enjoys racing Motocross and Hare Scrambles with his son and watching his daughter play softball.