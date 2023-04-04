John Potts joins Drag Specialties So. Cal. sales team

Drag Specialties recently announced John Potts has joined the sales team roster covering the Southern California area.

V-twin industry veteran joins Drag Specialties sales team for Southern California. (Photo: Drag Specialties)

Potts comes to Drag Specialities with extensive V-twin industry background in sales, marketing, support, and product development for major powersports aftermarket manufacturers, as well as race team involvement on the professional level. His riding stable includes a Harley XR1200 and touring models.

In his free time, Potts says he enjoys spending life on two wheels and in the dirt with his family through mountain biking and racing cross country. He is also a photography enthusiast.

On behalf of the Powersports Business team, we wish Mr. Potts good luck in his new role.